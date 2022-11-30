Where to find the Rostrum of Transformation in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonriding is the latest iteration of flying in Dragonflight that makes flying across the Dragon Isles more fun and interactive. Having its own resource, abilities, and talents, Dragonriding is the evolution of flying that World of Warcraft fans needed since now you have to actively fly and control your Dragonriding drake. There are four drakes explicitly tied to Dragonriding: Renewed Proto-Drake, Windborne Velocidrake, Highland Drake, and Cliffside Wylderdrake.

But the fun with Dragonriding doesn’t stop there. All four Dragonriding drakes have their own unique customizations that can be unlocked unraveling the secrets of the isles while questing, doing dungeons, Dragonriding races, and progressing with Renown. To unlock the customizations, you’ll need to get Drakewatcher Manuscripts that are account-wide and can be used anywhere to learn that specific customization. While the manuscripts can be found and used anywhere, drake customizations are explicitly tied to the Rostrum of Transformation.

If you’re still struggling to find your way across the Dragon Isles and you’re desperately looking for the Rostrum of Transformation, we’ll explain where you can find the Rostrum of Transformation and what exactly is it.

What is the Rostrum of Transformation in WoW Dragonflight?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Rostrum of Transformation is a “barber shop” for your Dragonriding drakes. You can only customize your drake’s appearance in the Rostrum of Transformation, so each time you get inspiration for a new look, you’ll need to pay a visit to the Rostrum of Transformation.

Locations of the Rostrum of Transformation in WoW Dragonflight

You can find the Rostrum of Transformation in each zone of the Dragon Isles: the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus.

Here are the coordinates to locations of all the Rostrums of Transformation currently available in Dragonflight.

/way The Waking Shores 74.03 58.13

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 84.64 35.55

/way The Azure Span 63.61 13.21

/way Thaldraszus 25.24 50.33