The newest World of Warcraft expansion in Dragonflight has been officially announced, and the ninth expansion set to be released in the future comes with an all-new style of flying: Dragonriding.

The theme of the new expansion is obviously all about dragons, so naturally, players were going to be given the ability to ride dragons themselves. The WoW development team has said clearly that dragons will not serve as just a new flying mount, and that Dragonriding will be an entirely different kind of flying altogether.

Let us explain, dragonrider.

How does Dragonriding work in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Dragonriding is a skill that players will be able to upgrade and level up over time as they explore the new Dragon Isles region. Players will partner up with the dragonflights themselves to fly about the region in a new and unique way. Players should be wary of enemies that try and knock Dragonriders out of the sky.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

In the Expansion Reveal show, the developer panel explained that they wanted to implement forces like momentum and gravity into mounted movement, with new animations and visual effects that reflect a more immersive feel for players. While Dragonriding, players will be able to roll, bank, spiral, and gain momentum via dives, rather than just glide around like typical flying mounts. Players will be able to hunt down ancient glyphs and advance their Dragonriding skill tree once they reach max skill level.

Additionally, players will be able to customize their drake as they level up and progress through the Dragonflight adventure, collecting appearance items for the drake’s snout, horns, tails, armor, and more.

Players will be able to obtain four different Dragon Isles Drakes, each one unique and customizable.