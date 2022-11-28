Locations of all 48 Dragonriding glyphs in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonriding is the latest iteration of flying in World of Warcraft that basically functions as regular flying, but with a twist. In fact, Dragonriding is an improved version of flying limited to the Dragon Isles that allows you to use the laws of physics and acceleration to your advantage and reach the speeds you’ve never could in the past. To make this new mechanic even more interesting, Blizzard Entertainment added special abilities and talents to your Dragonriding drakes.

To unlock all your Dragonriding talents and make Dragonriding even more exciting, you’ll need to find 48 Dragonriding glyphs scattered across the Dragon Isles. Hiding in all four zones, Dragonriding glyphs are round glowing objects that you need to fly through to collect them. As soon as you collect them, you’ll get Dragon Glyph Embers that you can use for your Dragonriding talents. When gathering these glyphs, your best friend will be TomTom, an addon that supports coordinates.

Thankfully, all 48 Dragonriding glyphs will be account-wide, meaning that you’ll need to go around the Dragon Isles only once to collect them and all of your alts will immediately have them unlocked when you log in. If you don’t feel like going alone on the hunt, you can tag along with your friend or guildmate in the form of a whelpling and gather them together. Having all your Dragonriding glyphs collected will significantly ease your traversing across the isles and you can enter Dragonriding races as a true contestant. Here’s the list of all 48 Dragonriding glyphs, their location, and coordinates in Dragonflight.

The Waking Shores

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

/way The Waking Shores 57.7 55.2 Crumbling Life Archway

/way The Waking Shores 69.0 46.2 Dragonheart Outpost

/way The Waking Shores 58.3 78.7 Flashfrost Enclave

/way The Waking Shores 52.6 17.0 Life-Binder Observatory

/way The Waking Shores 41.0 72.0Obsidian Bulwark

/way The Waking Shores 22.0 51.6 Obsidian Throne

/way The Waking Shores 46.5 52.3 Overflowing Spring

/way The Waking Shores 54.7 74.1 Ruby Life Pools

/way The Waking Shores 48.8 86.8 Rubyscale Outpost

/way The Waking Shores 73.2 20.2 Scalecracker Peak

/way The Waking Shores 74.1 57.3 Skytop Rostrum

/way The Waking Shores 75.1 56.7 Skytop Tower

/way The Waking Shores 74.8 37.3 Wingrest Embassy

Ohn’ahran Plains

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 84.2 77.7 Dragonsprings Summit

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 29.9 61.2 Emerald Gardens

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 29.3 74.6 Eternal Kurgans

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 70.1 86.6 Forkriver Crossing

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 78.6 21.4 Mirewood Fen

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 47.2 72.3 Mirror of the Sky

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 30.7 36.1 Nokhudon Hold

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 58.0 31.1 Ohn’ahra Roost

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 57.1 80.1 Ohn’iri Springs

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 86.5 39.5 Rusza’thar Reach

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 44.5 65.0 Szar Skeleth

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 61.5 64.4 Windsong Rise

The Azure Span

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

/way The Azure Span 39.3 63.0 Azure Archive

/way The Azure Span 10.6 35.7 Brackenhide Hollow

/way The Azure Span 26.7 31.6 Creektooth Den

/way The Azure Span 56.7 16.1 Fallen Course

/way The Azure Span 60.7 70.2 Imbu

/way The Azure Span 67.6 29.1 Kalthraz Fortress

/way The Azure Spans 70.5 46.2 Lost Ruins

/way The Azure Span 68.6 60.3 Ruins of Karnthar

/way The Azure Span 72.4 39.4 Vakthros Range

/way The Azure Span 52.8 48.8 Zelthrak Outpost

Thaldraszus

Image via Blizzard Entertainment