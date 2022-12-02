Dragonflight, just like any previous World of Warcraft expansion, has new reputations you can grind. In total, there are six factions with which you can grind reputation or rather, Renown: Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, Valdrakken Accord, Wrathion and Sabellian, and the Cobalt Assembly. Remember that there are four main factions—Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, Valdrakken Accord—and two minor subfactions—Wrathion and Sabellian, and Cobalt Assembly.

The main factions now function as the Renown system from Shadowlands that grants you a bonus as soon as you reach a certain threshold. Unlike the Renown system from Shadowlands, which you had to unlock as soon as possible to get bonus stats and unlock Soul Binds, the Renown system in Dragonflight is tied to cosmetics and professions. Basically, you don’t have to spend hours and hours grinding Renown just to be able to play the game just like everyone else.

Wrathion and Sabellian are sister reputations that fall under the Valdrakken Accord Renown. Wrathion and Sabellian are sons of the black dragon Aspect, Neltharion, otherwise known as Deathwing. After we help them reclaim the Obsidian Citadel, the seat of power for black Aspect, Wrathion And Wabellian believe they are the rightful heirs to the throne, respectively.

You will have to choose your allegiance to either one of them every week and progress toward the reputation awards they offer. Thankfully, Wrathion and Sabellian have some shared reputation awards. Here’s everything you need to know about Wrathion and Sabellian reputations, including what are they, how to unlock them, and reputation rewards.

What are Wrathion and Sabellian reputations in WoW Dragonflight?

As we already mentioned, Wrathion and Sabellian reputations are two sister reputations that fall under the Valdrakken Accord Renown. Reputation basically functions as the old reputations, except that they use the traditional metrics of honor, but they function on trust. There are six ranks in total: Acquaintance, Cohort, Ally, Fang, Friend, and True Friend. You can earn both reputations simultaneously, but each week you’ll get a quest called Allegiance to One, with which you’ll choose either Wrathion or Sabellian, and have more quests to earn reputation with your chosen ruler.

How to unlock Wrathion and Sabellian reputations in WoW Dragonflight

To unlock Wrathion and Sabellian reputations in Dragonflight, you’ll need to complete the main storyline in the Waking Shores. After that, you’ll need to reach level 70 and unlock world quests in the Dragon Isles.

How to earn reputation with Wrathion and Sabellian in WoW Dragonflight

To earn reputations with Wrathion and Sabellian in Dragonflight, you first need to travel to the Obsidian Throne and pick up the quest Allegiance to One. In this quest, you’ll choose allegiance to one, and you’ll have more quests for either Wrathion or Sabellian. After you choose your allegiance for the week, either Wrathion or Sabellian will fly down from the citadel and ask you to gather materials for Restored Obsidian Key. You’ll need to farm nearby djaradin elites and gather 30 Key Fragments and three Key Framings. Besides that, you can put together more keys and get more reputation.

When you gather a certain amount of keys, you can also start a mini-event that will give you more reputation. In total, you’ll have access to four events, including Clearing the Vault, Death’s Shadow, Forging the Answer, and Breaking the World. The milestones for these quests are 10 and 20 keys delivered to Wrathion and Sabellian, respectively.

Lastly, there will be world quests scattered across the Obsidian Citadel that will grant you reputation. Bear in mind that you won’t lose reputation with either Wrathion or Sabellian if your allegiance lies with the opposing prince that week.

Shared reputation rewards

Item Description Reputation Cost Ensemble: Obsidian Dracthyr Battlegear Mail Armor Mail armor ensemble Cohort (Wrathion)Cohort (Sabellian) 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, four Awakened Earth, and four Awakened Fire Obsidian Guard’s Claw Black fist weapon transmog Fang (Wrathion)Fang (Sabellian) 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and Tallstrider Sinew Onyx Dragonflame Blade Black one-handed sword transmog Fang (Wrathion)Fang (Sabellian) 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Tallstrider Sinew, and one Glimmering Neltharite Cluster Obsidian Collar 389 item level necklace Friend (Wrathion)Friend (Sabellian) 150 Dragon Isles Supplies Renewed Proto-Drake: Gold and Black Armor Gold and Black Armor customization option for Renewed Proto-Drake Friend (Wrathion)Friend (Sabellian) 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, 20 Draconium Ore, and six Primal Bear Spine Highland Drake: Gold and Black Armor Gold and Black Armor customization option for Highland Drake Friend (Wrathion)Friend (Sabellian) 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, 20 Draconium Ore, and six Primal Bear Spine Cliffside Wylderdrake: Gold and Black Armor Gold and Black Armor customization option for Cliffside Wylderdrake Friend (Wrathion)Friend (Sabellian) 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, 20 Draconium Ore, and six Primal Bear Spine Obsidian Cape 398 item level cloak True Friend (Wrathion)True Friend (Sabellian) 150 Dragon Isles Supplies Renewed Proto-Drake: Black Scales Black Scales customization option for Renewed Proto-Drake True Friend (Wrathion)True Friend (Sabellian) 400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth Windborne Velocidrake: Black Scales Black Scales customization option for Windborne Velocidrake True Friend (Wrathion)True Friend (Sabellian) 400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth Highland Drake: Black Scales Black Scales customization option for Highland Drake True Friend (Wrathion)True Friend (Sabellian) 400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth Cliffside Wylderdrake: Black Scales Black Scales customization option for Cliffside Wylderdrake True Friend (Wrathion)True Friend (Sabellian) 400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth

Wrathion reputation rewards

Item Description Reputation Cost Armoire of Endless Cloaks Toy with 15-minute cooldown that drops down a chest full of Wrathion’s personal cloak collection. Cohort 100 Dragon Isles Supplies and 20 Tattered Wildercloth Obsidian Proto-Whelp Baby Black Proto-Drake battle-pet Ally 150 Dragon Isles Supplies, three Primal Bear Spine, and one Large Sturdy Femur Obsidian Guard’s Saber Black one-handed sword transmog Fang 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Draconium Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew Obsidian Wing Glaive Black warglaive transmog Fang 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Draconium Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew Obsidian Wingedguard Polearm Black polearm transmog Fang 600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and 10 Adamant Scales Obsidian Spellcarver’s Stave Black staff transmog Fang 600 Dragon Isles Supplies10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew Obsidian Spellweaver’s Scepter Black off-hand transmog Fang 600 Dragon Isles Supplies10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew

Sabellian reputation rewards