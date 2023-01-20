Dragonflight lore, explained

After two years of content draught beyond the veil of life and death in Shadowlands, Dragonflight has us returning to our roots and venturing to the heart of Azeroth–the Dragon Isles. First mentioned in the game files during the development of the original iteration of World of Warcraft, the Dragon Isles didn’t officially become canon until Battle for Azeroth. With the return-to-Azeroth idea, Blizzard shifted from this whole cosmic battles theme to a more grounded and deeply-rooted WoW idea–dragons.

This makes Dragonflight’s lore fairly simple and easy to follow, not hidden behind elaborate research or books. Essentially, the plot of Dragonflight follows a simple plot: a villain is on the loose, and we, as heroes of Azeroth, have to stop her. Although there’s some speculation on the future lore of Dragonflight involving the Old Gods and Galakrond, the first major content drop is still a long way ahead of us.

With all this in mind, let’s take a look at Dragonflight’s lore as a whole to uncover the true intentions of the Primalists.

The Dragon Isles before the Alliance and the Horde

Once a place of great power and eminence to all Azeroth denizens, and not only Dragonkin, the Dragon Isles were hidden from the curious eyes and looming threats of the Burning Legion and Old Gods for 10,000 years. Now that the Beacon of Tyr was re-lit once again, the Dragon Aspects have returned and the isles are waking up from their slumber: the four zones of the Dragon Isles–the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus are once again brimming with life and energy.

The Horde and the Alliance arrive at the Dragon Isles

After hearing that the ancient home of all Dragonkin is under attack by the Primal Incarnates and the Primalists forces looking to free Azeroth of Titans’ influence and save the Dragonkin from the clutches, the Horde and the Alliance rushed to the Dragon Isles, but soon realized they are in a far worse state than they ever expected.

Primalists, led by Kurog Grimtotem, invaded the Forbidden Reach and freed the leader of the Primalsits, Raszageth, from her prison. They were merciless in their effort to overtake the Dragon Isles, stealing dragon eggs in an attempt to imbue them with elemental power. Thankfully, we were able to bring the endangered eggs to Alexstrasza. Soon after, Raszageth and her forces attack the Ruby Life Pools, but were ultimately defeated and Ruby Life Pools were secure once again.

On the other side of the Waking Shores, two black princes, Wrathion and Sabellian, are in dire need of help as they try to reclaim the Obsidian Throne from Djaradin. With our help, the Black Aspects reclaim their seat of power, but are now stuck in the middle of siblings’ quarrel as Wrathion and Sabellian try to one-up each another and claim the Obsidian Throne for themselves.

The Primalists in the Ohn’ahran Plains

In the Ohn’ahran Plains, one of the leaders of Primalists, Koroleth and her forces attack the Green Dragonflight as they tried to reach the Emerald Dream to further spread their powers and ideas. Desperate to defeat the Green Dragonflight, Koroleth recruited Balakar Khan of Clan Nokhud to do her bidding. During the civil war between Maruuk Centaur tribes, Balakar Khan and Koroleth captured the wild god of the wind, Ohn’ahra. Later, they used tit to attempt assassinating the daughter of the Green Dragonflight, Merithra, but their forces were repelled and Koroleth had to lead a new assault on the Green Dragonflight. That ended poorly for her as she was slain and her forces were defeated.

The Azure Span troubles

Guided by the idea that the Titans corrupted dragonkind, Raszageth leads the attack on the Azure Span, attempting to take over Vakthros and the web of ley lines connected to it. With the joint power of the Kirin Tor and the Blue Dragonflight, we put an end to this ruthless attack. Unfortunately, the territory was left under the control of the Primalists.

Enemy among our ranks

Restless and not taking a break from their goal, the Primalists then invade the capital of dragons, Valdrakken. But, we, the heroes of Azeroth bring swift justice to them and quickly regathered our forces to stop the betrayer–Eranog. As we’re dealing with time anomalies, Raszageth breaks and enters to Vault of the Incarnates to free her cousins. Although we defeat her, the foul ritual was still completed, allowing Vyranoth, Fyrakk, and Iridikron to escape.