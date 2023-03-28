How to unlock the Zskera Vaults in WoW Dragonflight

It's what this patch is about.

It’s time for Patch 10.0.7 in WoW Dragonflight, and the update is filled with a plethora of new content, like Zskera Vaults that players will need to explore to get their Onyx Annulet. When you first load into Patch 10.0.7, Zskera Vaults won’t be available since players will need to complete a series of challenges to unlock them.

Only max-level WoW players can access Zskera Vaults, and they will also serve as the main sources of Primordial Stones, which can be used to power up Onyx Annulet, an item that made fans recall Borrowed Power.

If you find yourself stuck on how to do that, here’s how to access the Zskera Vaults.

How do you unlock the Zskera Vaults in WoW Dragonflight?

Load into WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 and complete the Forbidden Reach questing. The Forbidden Reach quest line starts in Valdrakked, and players will need to speak to Kazra in Seat of the Aspects.

After beginning the Forbidden Reach quest line, you must complete all quests until “Exploring Our Past.”

At this point, you can start a follow-up quest, “Zskera Vault: Az.” This quest will require players to explore a Zskera Vault for the first time.



How to enter Zskera Vaults in WoW Dragonflight

Complete the “Zskera Vault: Az” quest.

Talk to Pathfinder Jeb on Morqut Islet at coordinates 29 and 53 to enter Zskera Vaults.

There’s a weekly character-specific lockout on Zskera Vaults. Since this isn’t an account-wide lockout, players can complete the Vault with their alternative characters.

What are Zskera Vault keys?

There are many doors inside Zskera Vaults, and they can only be opened with Zskera Vault Keys. As you progress through the Forbidden Reach, you’ll get your hands on Keys by completing quests.

For example, at the entrance of Zskera Vaults, Pathfinder Tacha will have a quest that rewards players with six Zskera Vault Keys. In addition to completing various challenges around the map, the keys can also drop from elite enemies.

Zskera Vaults keys are also account-wide, and they can be used on eligible alternative characters.

What are Zskera Vault rewards?

Zskera Vault’s most sought-after reward is the Onyx Annulet and Primordial Stones.

Throughout your adventures in Zskera Vaults, you can also stumble upon toys and pets like the following: