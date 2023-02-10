WoW dev explains how Primordial Stones work as Dragonflight players fear return of borrowed power

The preparation for Dragonflight’s Patch 10.0.7 is well underway by now with the second round of PTR notes going live on Feb. 8 and leaked content slowly piling up. The feature that caught the community’s eye the most are the Primordial Stones which seemingly bump up the players’ power by a lot. This had the community already in panic mode about borrowed power, forcing World of Warcraft’s devs to shed light on how the Zskera Vaults and Primordial Stones work.

When the player base discovered Primordial Stones and the Zskera Vaults, almost everybody started having flashbacks to Shadowlands and Torghast. While the vaults were designed as a one-man instance similar to the signature feature of Shadowlands known as Torghast, Primordial Stones will be strong gems that can only be obtained by completing the Zskera Vaults. Since this reminds the community of Torghast and Soul Ash and Cillinder grinds, no wonder the players started panicking.

To avoid major backlash and calm the community down, one Blizzard Entertainment dev spoke up about the issue in a blue post. The Onyx Annulet ring, which will be used to socket your Pirmordial Stones, serve as a temporary ring that will help the players more easily complete the current content. According to this dev, you’ll be able to experiment with Primordial Stones, crushing them into fragments and then recombining them to create a whole new effect.

The stones and the amulet are just a temporary bump in player power and the company expects you to replace this ring and its sockets in Dragonflight season two: “Of course, given its maximal item level, we expect that you’ll replace it with something better in Dragonflight Season 2,” the dev explained.