WoW Dragonflight early Patch 10.0.7 patch notes

The World of Warcraft devs have been tirelessly working on changes coming to the game with Patch 10.0.7. Since Dec. 21, when Blizzard Entertainment published the WoW roadmap, we’ve known the patch will introduce Heritage Armor for both Orcs and Humans, have us revisit the Forbidden Reach, and tweak holidays.

Now the devs have shared more details on what the next patch has in store for us and the list of balancing changes. Bear in mind that here we’ll tackle the confirmed changes and if you’re interested in leaked transmogs, mounts, and recipes, you can read more about that here.

Aside from major balancing changes to Death Knights, Shamans, Paladins, and Druids, Patch 10.0.7 will send players back to the Forbidden Reach to learn more about the Raszageth’s origins and secrets. Aside from that, the patch will teach Goblins, Lightforged Draenei, and Worgens how to become Monks, and introduce the long-awaited Heritage Armor for Humans and Orcs.

Here are the confirmed changes coming to Dragonflight with Patch 10.0.7.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 release date

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The exact release date of Patch 10.0.7 is still a mystery for time being, but looking at the WoW roadmap, you’ll notice the patch is scheduled for Spring 2023. Bearing in mind the first major content update, Patch 10.1, will go live sometime between Spring and Summer 20233, it’s safe to assume Patch 10.0.7 might come early in Spring 2023—March or April by the latest.

What’s coming in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7?

Return to the Forbidden Reach

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After we defeated Raszageth, there are still secrets waiting to be learned in the Forbidden Reach. Starting with Patch 10.0.7, the Forbidden Reach will open for the wider public and not only Dracthyr Evokers and will have hidden treasure rooms, new bosses, objectives, and loot.

Lightforged Draenei, Worgens, and Goblins learn the way of Chi

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lightforged Draenei, Worgen, and Goblin races will learn how to harness the Chi to their own advantage. To help them understand the new ways, Lightforged Draenei and Worgen Monk trainers will make their home in Stormwind, and Goblin Monk trainers will be in Kezan, Bilgewater Cartel, and Orgrimmar.

Orcs and Humans honored with Heritage Armor

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Heritage Armor became a thing in WoW when Blizzard released allied races back at the end of Legion. Since then, players have been begging the devs for more Heritage Armor for classic races like Gnomes and Dwarves. Although Blizzard started delivering during Battle for Azeroth, Orcs and Humans didn’t get their turn until now. Embodying exactly what we expected, the brutish and uncontained ruggedness of Orcs, and discipline and love for their king for Humans, this new Heritage Armor will be a neat addition to the game.

Major changes to Restoration Druids, Unholy Death Knights, Retribution Paladins, and Restoration Shamans

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although Blizzard has been gradually buffing Retribution Paladins and Restoration Shamans, these classes simply fall behind in terms of utility, healing, and damage output. Patch 10.0.7 will try to focus on the lingering problems of Retribution Paladins and Restoration Shamans. Other classes that have found their name on the list are Restoration Druids, Unholy Death Knights, and Evokers.

Two more Dragonriding skills and new drake customizations

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

When we get back to the Forbidden Reach, our Dragonriding drakes will learn two more abilities—Aerial Halt and Airborne Recovery. The first set of abilities we learned allowed us to soar the skies, and this set of abilities will teach us how to tame our dragon and hit the brakes while still recharging Vigor.

Dragonflight 10.0.7 early patch notes

Class balance changes

Death Knight

Unholy

Epidemic has swapped places with Unholy Blight within the talent tree.

Pestilence implementation has been updated to better reflect the functionality of the tooltip.

Rotten Touch duration increased to 10 seconds (was six seconds).

Runic Mastery now also increases Runic Corruption’s Rune regeneration rate by an additional 10/20 percent.

Commander of the Dead has been updated to always buff your nearby Gargoyle (or Dark Arbiter) and Army of the Dead Ghouls for 30 seconds after using Dark Transformation.

Druid

Protector of the Pack’s cap now stores up to 400 percent of the Druid’s spell power for Balance, Feral, and Guardian and 300 percent spell power for Restoration (was 240 percent for all specializations).

Restoration

New talent: Tranquil Mind – Increases Omen of Clarity’s chance to activate Clearcasting to five percent and Clearcasting can stack one additional time.

New talent: Deep Focus – When Moonfire, Rake, Rip, or Rejuvenation are active on a single target, their effects are increased by 40 percent.

Embrace of the Dream now also triggers on targets with the Regrowth heal over time effect.

Regenerative Heartwood now also extends the duration of Ironbark by four seconds.

Natural Wisdom is now a baseline effect on Innervate for Restoration Druids. No longer increases mana regeneration by five percent and the additional Innervate’s effectiveness has been reduced to 50 percent (was 100 percent).

Improved Wild Growth has moved to a new location one slot to the right.

Cultivation has moved to Improved Wild Growth’s previous location.

Nourish has moved to Cultivation’s previous location.

Tranquil Mind occupies Nourish’s previous location.

The Forest’s Flow/Wild Synthesis choice node has moved to a new location directly below Nourish’s new location.

Embrace of the Dream and Budding Leaves have swapped locations.

Germination and Power of the Archdruid have swapped locations.

Invigorate is no longer on a choice node with Power of the Archdruid and has moved locations to directly beneath Overgrowth.

Power of the Archdruid is now on a choice node with Undergrowth.

Circle of Life and Death is now on a choice node with Deep Focus.

Evoker

Dracthyr’s racial ability Chosen Identity will now also cause Dracthyr to automatically assume their Visage form when they resurrect.

Dracthyr now know the Aerial Halt ability, like Dragonriding drakes, that allows them to significantly reduce their forward movement.

Draconic Legacy now increases Stamina by 3 percent/6 percent (was two percent/ four percent).

Foci of Life has been redesigned – Renewing Blaze restores you more quickly, causing damage you take to be healed back over four seconds.

Ancient Flame has been redesigned – Casting Emerald Blossom or Verdant Embrace reduces the cast time of your next Living Flame by 40 percent.

Ancient Flame has been moved to Roar of Exhilaration’s location in the talent tree.

Roar of Exhilaration has been removed.

Devastation

Verdant Embrace healing increased by 35 percent.

Monk

Mistweaver

Thunder Focus Tea now causes Enveloping Mist to become instant cast in addition to its current effect.

Paladin

Protection

Faith in the Light’s block chance increased to 15/30 percent (was 5/10 percent).

Focused Enmity has been redesigned – When Avenger’s Shield strikes a single enemy, it deals additional Holy damage.

Corrected a tooltip error with Light of the Titan’s heal over time effect.

Retribution

A major rework to Retribution Paladin is underway and more changes will be coming in future PTR builds. For details on the changes, visit this forum post: Retribution Paladin Design in 10.0.7 181

Priest

Discipline

Fixed an issue causing Expiation to deal more damage than intended and ignore damage reduction effects.

Shaman

Earth Elemental and Primal Earth Elemental no longer taunt or pulse threat to enemies the Shaman is not in combat with.

Earth Elemental and Primal Earth Elemental no longer taunt or pulse threat to enemies that are attacking a player with a tank specialization.

Astral Shift duration increased to 12 seconds (was eight seconds).

Planes Traveler no longer increases the duration of Astral Shift.

Astral Bulwark now reduces damage taken by an additional 20 percent (was 15 percent).

Improved Lightning Bolt removed.

Thunderstorm has been moved to Improved Lightning Bolt’s position in the talent tree.

Lightning Bolt damage increased by 20 percent for all specializations.

Go With the Flow now reduces the cooldown of Spirit Walk by 10/20 seconds (was 7.5/15 seconds).

Thunderous Paws can now trigger once every 20 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Poison Cleansing Totem now removes all Poisons effects from the target (was one).

Enfeeblement now applies during Hex and lasts for six seconds after Hex ends.

Ancestral Wolf Affinity has moved to the class tree and removed from all specialization trees.

Focused Insight has moved to the Enhancement and Elemental specialization trees in place of Ancestral Wolf Affinity.

Swirling Currents has been redesigned – Increases the healing done by Healing Stream Totem and Cloudburst Totem by 10 percent/ 20 percent.

Several talents have moved positions in the class tree.

Healing Stream Totem has swapped positions with Spiritwalker’s Grace in the talent tree.

Swirling Currents has swapped positions with Graceful Spirit/Spiritwalker’s Aegis in the talent tree.

Ancestral Guidance has swapped positions with Nature’s Swiftness in the talent tree.

Nature’s Guardian has swapped positions with Totemic Surge in the talent tree.

Earth Shield has swapped positions with Earth Elemental in the talent tree.

Elemental Orbit has been moved under Earth Shield in the talent tree.

Starter builds have been updated for all three specializations.

Restoration

Lightning Bolt damage has been increased by 35 percent.

Chain Lightning damage increased by 35 percent.

Wellspring healing reduced by 30 percent.

Water Shield has been removed from the talent tree and is now learned at level 12.

Resurgence has moved to Water Shield’s position in the talent tree.

New talent: Current Control – Reduces the cooldown of Healing Tide Totem by 30 seconds.

New talent: Tide Turner – The lowest health target of Healing Tide Totem is healed for 30 percent more and receives 15 percent more healing from you for four seconds.

A choice node has been added below Mana Tide Totem: New talent: Temporary Name [Name Not Final] – Increases the duration and radius of Mana Tide Totem. New talent: Spiritwalker’s Tidal Totem – After using Mana Tide Totem, the cast time of Healing Wave and Chain Heal is reduced and the mana cost of Healing Wave and Chain Heal are reduced for 10 seconds.

Flow of the Tides now grants an additional bounce of Chain Heal in addition to its current effect.

Unleash Life now converts 40 percent of Wellspring overhealing to an absorb shield (was 25 percent).

Ever-Rising Tide has been removed.

Downpour has been moved to Ever-Rising Tide’s position in the talent tree.

Nature’s Focus has been removed.

The PvP Talent Tidebringer has moved to Nature’s Focus’ position as a two-point talent.

A connection has been added between Tidebringer and Primal Tide Core/High Tide.

Chain Heal’s tooltip has been updated to indicate its jump distance to give more context to the Tidebringer talent.

Call of Thunder has been removed.

Stormkeeper has been moved to Call of Thunder’s position in the talent tree.

Acid Rain and Overflowing Shores are no longer on a choice node together. Acid Rain remains in its position and Overflowing Shores is directly below Healing Rain.

Dragonriding changes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

New Dragonriding Glyphs in the Forbidden Reach that unlock two new Dragonriding traits: Aerial Halt – Flap back, reducing forward movement. Airborne Recovery – Activating Aerial Halt while affected by Thrill of the Skies generates one Vigor.

16 new customization manuscripts

Six new races

Dragonriding racing world quests have a new icon.

Fixed an issue where player spell visual effects such as Shadowform and Glyph of the Stars Moonkin Form were being applied on the dragons while customizing in the Rostrum of Transformation.

Enemies and NPCs changes

Orc, Tauren, and Highmountain Tauren Priest NPCs are now located in Orgrimmar, and Thunder Bluff has welcomed their first Highmountain Tauren and Tauren Priest NPCs.

Item and rewards changes

Item levels on legacy raids in the Dungeon Journal should now properly reflect the dropped items once more.

Vendors have found a use Dragonflight enchanting materials and are now interested in purchasing them: Chromatic Dust: 1g 50s Vibrant Shard: 7g 50s Resonant Crystal: 20g

The Balance of Power questline artifact appearance rewards are now account-wide. After unlocking the base appearance, the criteria for additional color variants (such as the Glory of the Legion Hero and Unleashed Monstrosities achievements) may be completed on any character to earn the appearances. For example, completing the requirements for certain color variants on your hunter will also be unlocked on your priest that’s on the same account.

PvP balancing

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Druid

Restoration

Tranquility healing is now increased by 100 percent while in arena combat with five or less allied players.

Keeper of the Grove’s (PvP Talent) healing increase has been reduced to 20 percent additional healing (was 100 percent).

Monk

Mistweaver

Revival healing is now increased by 100 percent while in arena combat with five or less allied players.

Restoral healing is now increased by 100 percent while in arena combat with five or less allied players.

Shaman

Restoration

Healing Tide Totem healing is now increased by 100 percent while in arena combat with five or less allied players.

Living Tide reduces the cooldown of Healing Tide Totem by 60 seconds (was 90 seconds) and it heals for 25 percent more each time it pulses (was 100 percent).

Profession changes

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Added a new Profession Specialization summary screen which can be viewed for any unlocked profession specializations.

Engineering