The Trading Posts are up and running in Stormwind and Origrimmar, white and grey transmogs are far from a novelty by now, and the Storm’s Fury event is all but a mystery now. So, it’s time to see what hidden changes are looming on the Dragonflight PTR server with the upcoming Patch 10.0.7.

So far, we only have a handful of confirmed changes coming to World of Warcraft with Patch 10.0.7 with the emphasis being on Human and Orc Heritage Armors, return to the Forbidden Reach, and Lightforged Draenei, Worgen, and Goblin races learning the way of Chi and becoming Monks themselves.

But, these changes are nothing new or exciting, so we’re bringing you all Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 changes that are currently on the hush-hush and have been leaked.

When is WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 coming out?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At the moment, we still don’t know the exact release Patch 10.0.7. But, if we take a look at the roadmap Blizzard Entertainment shared with the WoW community on Dec. 21, 2022, you can see that Patch 10.0.7 is scheduled for Spring 2023. If we take into consideration that the first major content update, Patch 10.1, will land on the live servers between Spring and Summer 2023, it’s safe to assume that Patch 10.0.7 will come in March or April by the latest.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 leaks class changes, new transmogs, mounts, and appearances

At the forefront of every WoW patch, we usually have class balancing changes and Patch 10.0.7 is no different than the rest. Since the large majority of changes have been revealed in an official post on the WoW forum, we won’t deal with them for now. But, we do have spicy Retribution Paladin changes that might go live on PTR any day now.

Aside from that, Patch 10.0.7 might bring neat new mounts, transmogs, and appearances for Orcs and Humans who are already being treated to a Heritage Armor. Speaking of which, Heritage Armor might come in different variants, according to leaks from PTR. The final curious finding from PTR are new Zul’Gurub transmog ensembles, recipes, and achievements, and a new type of gem called Primordial Stone Gem.

Leaked reworked Retribution Paladin changes

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Retribution Paladins haven’t been having the best of times since Dragonflight was released on Nov. 28, struggling to survive in the heat of a battle and keep up with mobile classes like Demon Hunters. Blizzard promised a major Retribution Paladin rework that will fix these issues, and here’s what Wowhead found on PTR.

Many very cool new paladin spells have been datamined on the Patch 10.0.7 PTR. These might give us a sneak peek at the upcoming Ret Paladin rework coming in the Patch!#Dragonflight #Warcrafthttps://t.co/maq375Jduy pic.twitter.com/l9JqR6o9b9 — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 1, 2023

Here’s a full data-mined list of changes:

Answered Prayer When your health is brought below 40 percent, you instantly cast a free Word of Glory on yourself.

Cannot occur more than once every 60 sec.

When your health is brought below 40 percent, you instantly cast a free Word of Glory on yourself. Cannot occur more than once every 60 sec. Blade of Justice Pierces enemies with a blade of light, dealing (181.25 percent of Attack power) Physical damage.

Pierces enemies with a blade of light, dealing (181.25 percent of Attack power) Physical damage. Blade of Vengeance Blade of Justice also hits nearby enemies for (181.25 percent of Attack power) Physical damage. Stuns Demon and Undead enemies for 5 sec.

Blade of Justice also hits nearby enemies for (181.25 percent of Attack power) Physical damage. Stuns Demon and Undead enemies for 5 sec. Blade of Wrath Art of War resets the cooldown of Blade of Justice 50 percent more often and increases its damage by 25 percent for 10 sec.

Art of War resets the cooldown of Blade of Justice 50 percent more often and increases its damage by 25 percent for 10 sec. Blades of Light Divine Storm now deals both Physical and Holy damage.

Divine Storm now deals both Physical and Holy damage. Blazing Blade Crusader Strike generates one additional Holy Power.

Crusader Strike generates one additional Holy Power. Blessed Champion Crusader Strike hits an additional two targets.

Crusader Strike hits an additional two targets. Blessed Hammers Throws a Blessed Hammer every second for five seconds that spirals outward, dealing (11 percent of Attack power) Holystrike damage to enemies.

Generates 1 Holy Power per Blessed Hammer.

Throws a Blessed Hammer every second for five seconds that spirals outward, dealing (11 percent of Attack power) Holystrike damage to enemies. Generates 1 Holy Power per Blessed Hammer. Blessed Hammers Throws a Blessed Hammer that spirals outward, dealing (11 percent of Attack power) Holy damage to enemies and reducing the next damage they deal to you by (Attack power * 30 / 100). Generates one Holy Power.

Throws a Blessed Hammer that spirals outward, dealing (11 percent of Attack power) Holy damage to enemies and reducing the next damage they deal to you by (Attack power * 30 / 100). Boundless Judgement Judgement hits an additional two targets.

Judgement hits an additional two targets. Commanding Judgment Judgment hits an additional two targets.

Judgment hits an additional two targets. Crusader’s Reprieve Crusader Strike deals 10 percent increased damage and heals you for three percent of your maximum health.

Crusader Strike deals 10 percent increased damage and heals you for three percent of your maximum health. Crusader’s Reprieve Reduces the cooldown of Judgment by 0.0030 sec and Crusader Strike by 0.0030 sec.

Reduces the cooldown of Judgment by 0.0030 sec and Crusader Strike by 0.0030 sec. Crusading Strikes Crusader Strike replaces your auto-attacks and instead of granting Holy Power, you now generate two Holy Power every 10 sec.

Crusader Strike replaces your auto-attacks and instead of granting Holy Power, you now generate two Holy Power every 10 sec. Divine Storm Your auto attacks have a 20 percent chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice.

Your auto attacks have a 20 percent chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice. Expurgation Your Blade of Justice causes the target to burn for 60 percent of the damage dealt over six sec. Stuns Demon and Undead targets for five sec.

Your Blade of Justice causes the target to burn for 60 percent of the damage dealt over six sec. Hammer and Anvil While Divine Steed is active you radiate 2000 Holy enemy damaging all nearby enemies for 2000 every 2000 sec.

While Divine Steed is active you radiate 2000 Holy enemy damaging all nearby enemies for 2000 every 2000 sec. Healing Burst Divine Storm heals you for 0 percent of your maximum health.

Divine Storm heals you for 0 percent of your maximum health. Highlord’s Judgement Judgment and Hammer of Wrath deal 15 percent increased damage.

Judgment and Hammer of Wrath deal 15 percent increased damage. Highlord’s Judgment Judgment now also deals Physical damage.

Judgment now also deals Physical damage. Highlord’s Judgment Judgment causes targets to take increased damage from your next two Holy Power abilities.

Judgment causes targets to take increased damage from your next two Holy Power abilities. Holy Crusader Blade of Justice now deals both Physical and Holy damage.

Blade of Justice now deals both Physical and Holy damage. Holy Prism Fires a beam of light that scatters to strike a clump of targets.

If the beam is aimed at an enemy target, it deals (75 percent of Spell power) Holy damage and radiates (70 percent of Spell power) healing to five allies within 15 yards.

If the beam is aimed at a friendly target, it heals for (140 percent of Spell power) and radiates (45 percent of Spell power) Holy damage to five enemies within 15 yards.

Fires a beam of light that scatters to strike a clump of targets. If the beam is aimed at an enemy target, it deals (75 percent of Spell power) Holy damage and radiates (70 percent of Spell power) healing to five allies within 15 yards. If the beam is aimed at a friendly target, it heals for (140 percent of Spell power) and radiates (45 percent of Spell power) Holy damage to five enemies within 15 yards. I mproved Blade of Justice Blade of Justice now has two charges.

Blade of Justice now has two charges. Inquisitor’s Ire Every three sec, gain five percent increased damage to your next Divine Storm, stacking up to 10 times.

Every three sec, gain five percent increased damage to your next Divine Storm, stacking up to 10 times. Inquisitor’s Ire Every three sec, gain five percent increased damage to your next Divine Storm, stacking up to 10 times.

Every three sec, gain five percent increased damage to your next Divine Storm, stacking up to 10 times. Judgment of Justice Judgment also slow enemies by 30 percent.

Judgment also slow enemies by 30 percent. Jurisdiction Templar’s Verdict and Blade of Justice deal 10 percent increased damage.

The range of Templar’s Verdic, Blade of Justice and Hammer of Justice is increased to 25 yds.

Templar’s Verdict and Blade of Justice deal 10 percent increased damage. The range of Templar’s Verdic, Blade of Justice and Hammer of Justice is increased to 25 yds. Light’s Celerity Flash of Light casts instantly, its healing done is increased by 50 percent, but it now has a six sec cooldown.

Flash of Light casts instantly, its healing done is increased by 50 percent, but it now has a six sec cooldown. Light’s Celerity Reduces the cooldown of Blade of Justice by four sec.

Reduces the cooldown of Blade of Justice by four sec. Light’s Strength Crusader Strike and Templar’s Verdict’s critical strike chance increased by five percent and critical strike damage increased by 10 percent.

Crusader Strike and Templar’s Verdict’s critical strike chance increased by five percent and critical strike damage increased by 10 percent. Lightforged Blessing Divine Storm deals 10 percent increased damage and heals you and up to 0 nearby allies for five percent of maximum health.

Divine Storm deals 10 percent increased damage and heals you and up to 0 nearby allies for five percent of maximum health. Mark of the Silver Hand Strength and Stamina increased by 10 percent.

Strength and Stamina increased by 10 percent. Martial Training Physical damage dealt increased by 20 percent.

Physical damage dealt increased by 20 percent. Overwhelming Justice Multi-hit proc for Divine Toll

Multi-hit proc for Divine Toll Overwhelming Justice Reduces the cooldown of Judgment by 0 sec and Crusader Strike by 0 sec.

Reduces the cooldown of Judgment by 0 sec and Crusader Strike by 0 sec. Penitence Increases the damage of your Periodic Effects by 15 percent.

Increases the damage of your Periodic Effects by 15 percent. Physical Judgment test Reduces the cooldown of Judgment by two sec and Crusader Strike by one sec.

Reduces the cooldown of Judgment by two sec and Crusader Strike by one sec. Physical Presence Crusader Strike and Blade of Justice deal 20 percent increased critical strike damage and your auto-attack Critical Strike chance is increased by 10 percent.

Crusader Strike and Blade of Justice deal 20 percent increased critical strike damage and your auto-attack Critical Strike chance is increased by 10 percent. Punishment Successfully interrupting an enemy with Rebuke casts Templar’s Verdict.

Successfully interrupting an enemy with Rebuke casts Templar’s Verdict. Reckoning Holy :

When you or allies within your Aura are critically struck, gain Reckoning. Gain one additional stack if you are the victim.

At 100 stacks of Reckoning, your next Judgment deals 200 percent increased damage, will critically strike, and activates Avenging Wrath for six sec. Protection, Retribution, Initial:

When you or allies within your Aura are critically struck, gain Reckoning. Gain one additional stack if you are the victim.

At 100 stacks of Reckoning, your next weapon swing deals 200 percent increased damage, will critically strike, and activates Avenging Wrath for six sec.

Righteous Cause Final Verdict has a 100 percent chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice.

Final Verdict has a 100 percent chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice. Righteous Verdict Your Holy Power spending abilities increase the damage of your next Divine Hammer and Blade of Justice by eight percent.

Your Holy Power spending abilities increase the damage of your next Divine Hammer and Blade of Justice by eight percent. Seal of Protection Divine Protection reduces damage you take by an additional 10 percent and Shield of Vengeance protects you from 30 percent more damage.

Divine Protection reduces damage you take by an additional 10 percent and Shield of Vengeance protects you from 30 percent more damage. Sealed Verdict Abilities that spend Holy Power increase the damage of Blade of Justice by eight percent.

Abilities that spend Holy Power increase the damage of Blade of Justice by eight percent. Searing Light Physical damage dealt increased by 20 percent.

Physical damage dealt increased by 20 percent. Stay of Execution Execution Sentence lasts six sec longer.

Execution Sentence lasts six sec longer. Templar’s Verdict Your auto attacks have a 20 percent chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice.

Your auto attacks have a 20 percent chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice. Templar’s Verdict Templar’s Verdict deals 10 percent increased damage and heals you for 100 percent of the damage it deals.

Templar’s Verdict damage is increased by 50 percent when used against a stunned target.

Templar’s Verdict deals 10 percent increased damage and heals you for 100 percent of the damage it deals. Templar’s Verdict damage is increased by 50 percent when used against a stunned target. Truth’s Wake Wake of Ashes also causes targets to burn for an additional (200 percent of Attack power) Radiant damage over 10 sec.

Wake of Ashes also causes targets to burn for an additional (200 percent of Attack power) Radiant damage over 10 sec. Vanguard’s Momentum Hammer of Wrath has one extra charge, and increases Holy damage done by two percent for 10 sec, stacking three times.10 percent increased critical strike chance, and on enemies below 20 percent health generates one additional Holy Power.

Hammer of Wrath has one extra charge, and increases Holy damage done by two percent for 10 sec, stacking three times.10 percent increased critical strike chance, and on enemies below 20 percent health generates one additional Holy Power. Wake of Ashes Lash out at your enemies, dealing (346.5 percent of Attack power) Radiant damage to all enemies within 14 yds in front of you.

Lash out at your enemies, dealing (346.5 percent of Attack power) Radiant damage to all enemies within 14 yds in front of you. Wake of Ashes Wake of Ashes slows targets by 50 percent and burns the target for an additional (200 percent of Attack power) Radiant damage over six sec.

Wake of Ashes slows targets by 50 percent and burns the target for an additional (200 percent of Attack power) Radiant damage over six sec. Zealot’s Fervor Auto-attack speed increased by 20 percent and auto-attacks heal you for one percent of your maximum health.

A new type of gem was discovered on PTR

Primordial Stone Gems are reportedly a new type of gems that will potentially come to the game with Patch 10.0.7.

Here’s a leaked list of Primordial Stone Gems and their effects.

Cold Frost Stone: Gain Frost armor every 20 seconds, absorbing damage and slowing melee attackers.

Deluging Water Stone: Abilities can drench a nearby ally in restorative waters, healing over time.

Desirous Blood Stone: Dealing damage can drain life from nearby enemies, dealing Shadow damage and healing you.

Echoing Thunder Stone: Moving builds an electrical charge, causing your next damaging ability to deal Nature damage.

Entropic Fel Stone: Fire damage from your Primordial Stones is increased by 60 percent, and is now considered Chaos.

Exuding Steam Stone: Receiving heals can exude steam, healing yourself and two nearby allies.

Flame Licked Stone: Dealing damage can set the enemy on fire, dealing Fire damage over time.

Freezing Ice Stone: Dealing damage can chill the enemy, dealing Frost damage and slowing them.

Gleaming Iron Stone: Standing still for three seconds steels your resolve, increasing armor and auto-attack damage.

Harmonic Music Stone: Entering combat increases the tertiary stats of you and four nearby allies.

Humming Arcane Stone: Dealing Magic damage can fire Arcane missiles for each kind of magic you’ve used in the past 20 sec.

Indomitable Earth Stone: Taking damage can shield yourself in earth, absorbing damage.

Necromantic Death Stone: Being near a corpse grants the effects of the Blood, Frost, and Plague Primordial Stones.

Obscure Pastel Stone: Spells and abilities can cast a random Primordial Stone effect.

Pestilent Plague Stone: Dealing damage can infect the target with a plague that spreads to other enemies.

Prodigious Sand Stone: Being near three enemies stirs up a sandstorm, dealing Nature damage to nearby enemies.

Prophetic Twilight Stone: Damaging effects from your Primordial Stones trigger your healing effects and vice versa.

Raging Magma Stone: Absorbing damage can coat your armor in lava, causing melee attackers to take Fire damage.

Searing Smokey Stone: Successfully interrupts exhale smoke, dealing Fire damage to enemies in front of you.

Shining Obsidian Stone: Anytime a Primordial Stone activates you shield yourself, absorbing damage.

Sparkling Mana Stone: Spent mana seeps into the stone, granting stacking mana regeneration.

Storm Infused Stone: Critically striking an enemy can shock them and two nearby enemies, dealing Nature damage.

Swirling Mojo Stone: Being near a dying creature saps a portion of their mojo, and eventually crystallizes it.

Wild Spirit Stone: When a Nature or healing effect from a Primordial Stone activates, heal up to five allies over time.

Wind Sculpted Stone: Moving rallies the wind to your side, granting 370 Speed.

Furbolgs are coming to the Dragon Isles and have reputation rewards to share

The latest Patch 10.0.7 build has been hinting at a new faction coming to the Dragon Isles–the Winterpelt Furbolg. According to Wowhead, the players are currently unfriendly with the faction and will have to work their way all the way to exalted to earn special rewards like Drakewatchers Manuscripts, weapons, and toys.

The Winterpelt Furbolg faction has datamined reputation rewards from Friendly to Exalted in Patch 10.0.7!https://t.co/FUQ8db6Pvv pic.twitter.com/12DiYYuK5X — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 1, 2023

Here’s the list of rewards and reputation requirements with Winterpelt Furlbolgs.

Friendly

Big Chunk o’ Meat, Frozen Solid Tea, and Kaldorei Fruitcake

Honored

Highland Drake: Sleek Horns, Windborne Velocidrake: Exposed Finned Back, Cliffside Wylderdrake: Plated Nose, Renewed Proto-Drake: Stubby Snout, Winterpelt Mending Totem, and Winter Pelt Cloak

Revered

Cliffside Wylderdrake: Spiked Horns, Highland Drake: Horned Chin, Windborne Velocidrake: Spiked Neck, Renewed Proto-Drake: Malevolent Horns, Paw-Made Winterpelt Reagent Bag, Recipe: Firewater Sorbet, and Snow Blanket

Exalted

Driftling and Primal Stave of Claw and Fur

New Zul’Gurub and Naxxramas transmogs, achievements, and recipes

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Although currently, it’s still unclear which direction Blizzard is planning to take with these Naxxramas and Zul’Gurub transmogs, achievements, and recipes, Wowhead leakers and data miners have learned there are more than a handful of Classic-related items and achievements on the PTR.

Here’s the list of all achievements, transmogs, and recipes discovered in the latest 10.0.7 PTR build for Dragonflight.

Achievements

Craftsman of the Argent Dawn Aided in the Argent Dawn’s assault against Naxxramas with your crafting skills.

Aided in the Argent Dawn’s assault against Naxxramas with your crafting skills. Craftsman of the Zandalar Tribe Aided in the Zandalar Tribe’s incursion into Zul’Gurub with your crafting skills.

Aided in the Zandalar Tribe’s incursion into Zul’Gurub with your crafting skills. Deadliest Cache Fish up a Gurubashi Cache in Zul’Gurub.

Fish up a Gurubashi Cache in Zul’Gurub. Relics of a Fallen Empire Delivered a Restored Hakkari Bijou to someone with a great interest in such artifacts. Reward: Unlocks ancient secrets within Zul’Gurub

Delivered a Restored Hakkari Bijou to someone with a great interest in such artifacts.

Zul’Gurub profession recipes

Alchemy

Gurubashi Mojo Madness

Blacksmithing

Gurubashi Carver

Gurubashi Crusher

Gurubashi Grinder

Gurubashi Headplate

Gurubashi Hexxer

Gurubashi Poker

Gurubashi Slicer

Pitchfork of Mojo Madness

Sceptre of Hexing

Venomfang

Venomreaver

Warblades of the Hakkari, Reborn



Inscription

Gurubashi Ceremonial Staff

Gurubashi Hoodoo Stick

Judgment of the Gurubashi

Leatherworking

Animist’s Footwraps

Animist’s Legguards

Cord of Shriveled Heads

Gloves of the Tormentor

Gurubashi’s Grasp

Junglefury Gauntlets

Junglefury Leggings

Tailoring

Bloodlord’s Embrace

Gurubashi Headdress

Gurubashi Tigerhide Cloak

Ritualistic Legwarmers

Zul’Gurub transmog ensembles

Blooddrenched Leather set

Bloodsoaked Plate set

Bloodstained Mail set

Bloodtinged Cloth set

Cloudburst Regalia armor set

Cyclonic Battlegear armor set

Dust Devil armor set

Firestorm armor set

Zandalar Augur’s set

Zandalar Confessor’s set

Zandalar Demoniac’s set

Zandalar Freethinker’s set

Zandalar Haruspec’s set

Zandalar Illusionist’s set

Zandalar Madcap’s set

Zandalar Predator’s set

Zandalar Vindicator’s set

New transmogs, appearances, and mounts

We have our first look at the color variants for Human and Orc Heritage Armor coming in Patch 10.0.7! (armor still incomplete)#Warcraft #Dragonflighthttps://t.co/CNBdde8m23 pic.twitter.com/lmP118V6Dr — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 1, 2023

Not only can you pet the dog in Dragonflight, with Patch 10.0.7, you can also mount the dog! Check the new datamined Centaur dog mounts of Patch 10.0.7.#Dragonflight #Warcrafthttps://t.co/BWrHZS6TMM pic.twitter.com/oxa9C9NkPL — Wowhead💙 (@Wowhead) February 1, 2023

From the new human hair colors to the mountable dog, there’s plenty for World of Warcraft fans to look forward to when Patch 10.0.7 finally arrives.