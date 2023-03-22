How to get the key for the Zskera Vaults in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 has brought players to the Forbidden Reach, a previously locked region in the Dragon Isles. Along with this new zone, players also have access to the Zskera Vaults, which will be an important mechanic for much of this update.

Shortly after being introduced to Zskera Vault and completing a short questline, players will be rewarded with a best-in-slot ring item called the Onyx Annulet. This ring is able to be socketed with Primordial Stones, which provide unique, distinct buffs that make the Onyx Annulet an incredibly versatile tool.

Players can find further Primordial Stones, as well as other loot and currency, by returning to the Zskera Vault. The vault instance requires Zskera Vault Keys to open and while the first six will be free for players, you will swiftly run out if you do not know where to look. If you are looking to run the Zskera Vaults but do not know where to find keys, this is everything you should know.

Where to find Zskera Vaults Keys in WoW Dragonflight

Once you have progressed through the main questline which takes players to the Forbidden Reach, Pathfinder Tacha will have a quest that grants players their first six Zskera Vault Keys for free. With these keys, players are able to enter the Zskera Vaults and progress through the various rooms to find Primordial Stones and other assorted items.

Players can obtain more Zskera Vault Keys by participating in world events across the Forbidden Reach. The two best ways to find keys are to hunt down Rare Elite mobs which have the chance to drop these keys and to complete Primal Storms in the region. As this patch progresses, there will likely be more ways to find more Zskera Keys around the Dragon Isles.

Players should note that Zskera Vault Keys are account-wide and can be used across various characters. If you have any alts, these characters can be used to funnel keys toward your main. The Zskera Vault is also on a weekly, character-specific lockout that will limit how many times you can run this vault instance.