How to start and complete the main questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Among many wonders of World of Warcraft Patch 10.1, which includes a new zone called Zaralek Cavern, a new faction named Loamm Niffen, and plenty of other unique adventures awaiting you below the Dragon Isles, you’ll further dive into the story of the Primal Incarnates and unravel Neltharion’s well-buried secrets.

Starting in Valdrakken, the main storyline will introduce you to the new zone and everything you need to know about it, lead you step-by-step to unlock a new Dragonriding drake and Loamm Niffen faction, and set the stage for Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.

Here’s how you can start and complete the main questline in Patch 10.1 and not miss even a single feature or lore development.

How to start the main questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

The main questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.1 will be started the moment you log into the game. When you log in after the patch rolls out, you’ll get The Land Beneath quest that will take you to the Seat of Aspects. Then, you’ll be asked to head to the entrance to Zaralek Cavern between Ohn’ahran Plains and Thaldraszus and investigate what exactly happened there.

How to complete the main questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Once you have completed the introductory scenario and you’ve made your way to Zaralek Cavern, follow the main campaign quests which can be recognized by a brown and rectangular background in addition to a normal yellow exclamation mark.

From the start to the finish, the Patch 10.1 campaign includes the following chapters and quests:

Breaking Ground

The Land Beneath A Crack in the World Where the Flames Fell Scar of Earth and Fire Rest Well, Warrior (optional) The Patience of Princes Culling the Deep, It Was Not Enough Niffen and Goliath Brother’s Keeper Secrets From Our Father The Earth Gives Way Smells Like Loamm Orientation: Loamm Niffen, Welcome to the City of Smells Optional side quests: A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen, The Power of the Whole

Optional side chain: Tougher Down Under → Flightstones → Shadowflame Crests → Catching Up with Friends Six Hundred Feet Under

Sundered Legacy

Future Aspects Save-A-Mole and Collating Their Research Whose Vault Is It Anyway? Charging Up Open That Door! Sundered Flames The Upper Hand Singed Aspects of Our Legacy

The Ancient Bargain

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire Sight Beyond Sight Legends of the Zaqali and Know Thy Enemy Take Out the Head Consequences Battlefield Triage Rushing Quality Shut Them Down and Alliance of Convenience A Scale for a Scale From Hell’s Heart No Dragon Left Behind Raked Over the Coals The Endless Burning Sky In the Wake of the Ashes

Inherited Sin

Here We Go Again The Obsidian Rest Report: Battlefield Ruins Blow It Up and Thinning Their Defenses and Intercepting Communications Air Superiority Investigating the Unknown Break Them Out and Worst of the Worst

Inevitable Confrontation

Fading Embers A Whisper to Sabellian Appealing to the Black Prince With Our Powers Combined Forward Camp and In the Right Hands and Wipe Them Out Finding Sarkareth Cracking His Shell Stopping Sarkareth

A Flame, Extinguished

This questline will include Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, and will most likely become available after Dragonflight season two starts on May 9.