How to start and complete The Land Beneath in WoW Dragonflight

Wake up. It’s time to play World of Warcraft again. The devs aren’t messing around this time because Dragonflight Patch 10.1 includes a cavern-load of new content. Hundreds of class changes? Check. A new zone? Check. A new raid? Well, soon. But to get started with the patch and gear up to season two, you’ll first have to complete The Land Beneath quest.

This quest is required to enter Zaralek Cavern, kicking off dozens more quests in the new underground zone. It should pop up like a jump scare as soon as you log in, but there are some conditions you’ll have to meet first.

If you’re still scratching your head and wondering how to join your friends and all your guildies in the new zone, here’s how to start and complete The Land Beneath quest in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.

How to start The Land Beneath quest

The Land Beneath quest begins the Patch 10.1 campaign, leading max-level players to Zaralek Cavern for the very first time. To start this mammoth questline, you’ll have to complete the prerequisite Embers of Neltharion story in the Forgotten Reach. This starts with the Hidden Legacies quest—found at The Seat of Aspects—and ends with Return to Viridia.

Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Jerome Heath

Once you’ve helped Emberthal explore the caves beneath Dragonskull Island, completed A Creche Divided, and returned to Viridia, you’ll get a message on your screen saying “Continue the campaign by accepting the quest ‘The Land Beneath’ in Valdrakken.” You can then head straight to The Seat of Aspects again and speak to Hadexian to pick it up.

Complete the following quests to be eligible for The Land Beneath:

Hidden Legacies Return to the Reach The Best We Have Wings of Mercy Inheritance Stemming the Irontide An Eclectric Accord Creche Fallen Aiding the Expedition Emberthal Awaits An Interdisciplinary Approach Keeping the Flame at Bay Chasing the Flame A Creche Divided Return to Viridia

How to complete The Land Beneath quest

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Land Beneath quest is as simple as they come. Once you’ve met all the requirements and accepted the quest, you’ll be asked to meet the black dragonflight at the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken.

The description of the quest reads, “The Life-Binder has news of the Incarnates, and she requests our presence at the Seat of Aspects. The black dragonflight will await you there, [name].” The reward for completing this quest is seven gold, two silver, 25 copper, and 2,400 experience.

You’ll then receive the News From Beneath quest and speak to Alexstrasza. A few quests and thousands of lore-y words later, you’ll be sent to Zaralek Cavern. For an in-depth look at Patch 10.1’s main questline, check out our full campaign guide.