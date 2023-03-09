World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s latest content update: Embers of Neltharion will bring players the second raid of the expansion, and despite defeating Razsageth in Vault of the Incarnates, there are more incarnates to take down in an effort to protect the dracythyr.

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible is the game’s latest raid, and in it, players will be tasked with diving into Neltharion’s lab inside the game’s new zone, the Zaralek Cavern. The new instance is filled with ominous, hell-like red, orange, and black color schemes filled with magma, akin to what one would expect from the early raids in the original WoW or Cataclysm.

WoW Dragonflight Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible bosses

Blizzard hasn’t disclosed every boss that will be in Aberrus, but a blog post yesterday confirmed that there will be nine bosses in total. The game’s developers noted that one of the reasons for us going into Neltharion’s old secret lab is to stop not only the incarnates but also to stop Scalecommander Sarkareth.

It hasn’t been confirmed that Sarkareth is a boss in the instance, but the mention is certainly at least a tease for something on the horizon. Additionally, we know that Neltharion, who eventually became Deathwing, was eventually tainted by the corruption of the Old Gods, so it shouldn’t be a surprise if this raid teases a potential meeting with an Old God as well.

Image via Blizzard

Images shared by Blizzard this week depicted two bosses that players will encounter during the raid. One is a three-headed hydra that has some resemblance to the three-headed dog Cerberus from Greek mythology. Along with a flaming mane, the beast appears to have lava and/or magma abilities.

Additionally, the images show a miniature Deathwing-looking dragon that’s loaded up with Elementium armor. Concept art shared by Blizzard suggests that the boss could be a reanimated prototype of Deathwing himself. The dragon will have “shadowflame energy” according to a description of it, and its armor is “designed to be able to break off in sections for the fight.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“The armor is meant to feel like it’s prison, and as we break down its armor in the stages of the fight, it reveals more of the tragic nature of the dragon,” Blizzard said. “There was also a funny balancing act of making the armor feel like Deathwing, although probably not as powerful feeling as Deathwing, but still cool and iconic in its own right.”

When does WoW Dragonflight Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible release?

Dragonflight’s second raid doesn’t have an official release date, but patch 10.0.7 is set to drop later this month. In a post unveiling the Embers of Neltharion content, Blizzard noted that season two for Dragonflight will be somewhere between spring and summer.

Image via Blizzard

That’s not an especially detailed timeline, but given that patch 10.0.7 isn’t even out yet, we will likely not see Aberrus on live servers until at least May. This leads us to believe the 10.1 will likely come in May or June, giving players five to six months to earn Cutting Edge in Vault of the Incarnates.

This piece will be updated with more information regarding Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible as it becomes available.