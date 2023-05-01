If you haven’t heard the news, the first zone added to the Dragon Isles with Dragonflight Patch 10.1 is Zaralek Cavern and it will be below the ground. Since this zone can be found underground, you can only access it by using three unique entrances scattered across the isles.

Out of those three entrances, three are located in Ohn’ahran Plains and one can be found in the Azure Span. To get there, you’ll simply need to fly in with your Dragonriding mount into one of three entrances and follow the path. Although you can find Flightpaths in Zaralek Cavern, you can’t use them to either fly in or fly out of the zone. So, the only way in and out of Zaralek Cavern is with Dragonriding.

As we already mentioned, there are three entrances to Zaralek Cavern, and here’s where you can find them.

All entrances to Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight

In total, there are three entrances to Zaralek Cavern in Dragonflight—two in Ohn’ahran Plains and one in the Azure Span. All of them can be easily seen on your map as you’ll have an icon of a door with an arrow pointing down.

Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Izabela Tomakic

The first entrance is located between Ohn’ahran Plains and Thaldraszus and can be found at 89, 29 coordinates. The second entrance from Ohn’ahran Plains is at 36, 59 coordinates, and the entrance from the Azure Span can be found at 19, 23 coordinates. While the entrance between Ohn’ahran Plains and Thaldraszus will lead you straight to the Throughway at the east side of Zaralek Cavern, the other two entrances will take you to Warder’s Teeth, a region located on the east side of Zaralek Cavern.

Again, these entrances are at the same time your only way out of Zaralek Cavern. Remember the way in because you’ll need them later—unless you plan on leaving breadcrumbs behind you.