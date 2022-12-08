Professions in World of Warcraft have been in, more or less, the same state for almost two decades now. Over the years, Blizzard Entertainment only divided them according to expansions so that you don’t have to level up the profession from Classic up to the latest expansion. Other than that, the devs have only been gradually adding more recipes and herbs for the current expansion.

In Dragonflight, Blizzard revamped the entire profession system to be up to date with the current MMORPG and WoW standards. Now, the profession system is incredibly versatile and rich, no matter if you’re a gatherer or a crafter. So, starting with Dragonflight, we now have regular profession leveling, profession specializations and Knowledge, profession gear and stats, item and material quality, and crafting orders.

Since each addition to professions is a topic by itself, we’ll tackle the ins and outs of Profession Knowledge.

What is Profession Knowledge in WoW Dragonflight?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Starting with Dragonflight, each profession will have profession specializations that can be unlocked at levels 25,50, and 100, respectively. Each specialization will, naturally, offer you special perks and bonuses to excel in a certain field. For example, Blacksmithing will have Armorsmithing, Weaponsmithing, and Toolsmithing. To unlock perks and bonuses from your specializations, you’ll need Profession Knowledge.

Profession Knowledge is a currency in Dragonflight used for crafting and gathering professions to unlock talents from your talent specialization. You can get Profession Knowledge from profession trainer quests, treasure chests, Dragon Shards of Knowledge, crafting and gathering items for the first time, and hidden profession masters.

How to get Profession Knowledge in WoW Dragonflight

You can get Profession Knowledge from different sources. Here’s the list:

Crafting recipes or looting materials (ores and herbs) for the first time

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Rare items like Infused Pollen and Saturated Bone

Random crafting item drops like Decaying Phlegm

Hidden profession masters

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Profession-specific treasure chests

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Dragon Shards of Knowledge

Bi-weekly profession quests

Dusty Notes from Rabul, the Artisan’s Consortium Quartermaster