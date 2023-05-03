How to unlock the Loamm Niffen faction in WoW Dragonflight

Loamm Niffen are friendly molefolk dwelling beneath the Dragon Isles in Zaralek Cavern. Known for their friendly nature, bartering skills, and exquisite sense of smell, Loam Niffen will help Azeroth’s greatest heroes navigate World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s new zone. But before they can lend you a hand, you need to unlock this faction.

Befriending Loamm Niffen in Dragonflight Patch 10.1 will be extremely simple because they will be open for making friends from the moment you first step into Zaralek Cavern. But the more we get to know each other, the more they’ll open up and give you access to unique activities like Sniffenseeking, Snail Racing, and bartering.

Since Loamm Niffen are incredibly lovely, friendly, and willing to teach you the arts of survival in Zaralek Cavern, you’ll surely want to unlock the Loamm Niffen faction as soon as possible. So, here’s how you can unlock these molefolk in Dragonflight.

How can you unlock the Loamm Niffen faction in WoW Dragonflight?

Your first contact with Loamm Niffen will be during the first chapter of the Embers of Neltharion campaign, Breaking Ground, as they help you find Wrathion and lead you to safety in the city of Loamm.

But your friendship officially starts when you meet with Elder Honeypelt in Loamm and pick up the quest Smells Like Loamm, which awards 25,000 reputation with Loamm Niffen. Then, you’ll have to complete the quests Orientation: Loam Niffen and Welcome to the City of Smells. Once you’ve completed the quests, you’ll have access to Loamm Niffen Renown and you can start grinding your reputation.

Each week you’ll be able to pick up A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen quest that tasks you with earning 1,500 reputation with the Loamm Niffen. While in Zaralek Cavern, the main methods of earning reputation with Loamm Niffen will be by completing the campaign storyline, world quests, and zone events like Researchers Under Fire.