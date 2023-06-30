What will be the next expansion after WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight brought players to the ancient Dragon Isles to sit at the home of the Dragon Aspects. Though there is still plenty of content for Blizzard to release before we leave Dragonflight, many players have wondered what the next expansion may be.

Ever since Cataclysm, Blizzard has routinely dropped a new expansion every two years. This means likely by the end of 2024, we will already be adventuring on a new continent in some other land. Naturally, WoW players have speculated what this 10th expansion could be or where it may be set.

What could be the next World of Warcraft expansion?

From the Outlands to Pandaria, Blizzard has taken players all across WoW’s major regions, both on Azeroth and beyond. Considering we’ve fought demonic spaceships and dragons alike, you might think there are few places left in the world to go.

According to the deep WoW lore, however, there are several locations where the next expansion could be set. As audiences have not been given any hints as to the next expansion at the time of writing, below is only our speculation on where we might go.

The Void Lords

The Void is an existential threat that has hung over Azeroth since the dawn of Warcraft. The ethereal void enemies were so terrifying they convinced Sargeras to create the Burning Legion and bring ruin to Azeroth and countless other worlds.

Just one of the Old Gods we slew in Dragonflight. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players have already clashed and slain several Old Gods throughout the expansions, however, it is the Void Lords that still remain the true threat. An expansion featuring this massive-scale threat could send players away from Azeroth once again, similar to Shadowlands, or completely remake Azeroth, like Cataclysm.

Either way, it appears that the Void could be WoW’s last major threat. Though Blizzard may be saving this for a later expansion, players feel destined to take on the Void at some point.

The Emerald Dream

The Emerald Dream has been a prospective expansion destination ever since Wrath of the Lich King. The Emerald Dream is the domain of the Green Dragonflight, a reflection of Azeroth that is untouched by people.

We’ve only been given glimpses into the Emerald Dream. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Recent expansions have explored the different versions of the Emerald Dream, such as the Emerald Nightmare, but never dared to take us into this otherworldly expanse. Considering that this expansion continues the story of the dragons, it may be the logical next expansion after Dragonflight.

Somewhere on the other side of the map

For years, players have suspected that there is another side to the map of Azeroth that we simply have not flipped over. Past the Forbidding Sea, there could new continents, island chains, or simply vast oceans.

No matter the content, Blizzard could easily use the other side of the map as an entirely new playground for various future expansions. If any new expansions are meant to take place on Azeroth, we can likely expect players to flip the map fairly soon.

