WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete the main questline in Patch 10.2

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 is introducing a new zone, the Emerald Dream, and the new main questline you need to complete to unlock all the nifty features.

The main questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.2 revolves around the Emerald Dream, Amirdrassil, Dream’s Hope raid, and Fyrakk, the Primal Incarnate that’s trying to destroy the new world tree. The Patch 10.2 main campaign consists of seven separate chapters you’ll need to complete, with each chapter unraveling more plotlines and intriguing developments.

Here’s how you can start and complete the main questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.

Prerequisite to starting the main questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

It goes without saying you need to be level 70 to start the main campaign in Patch 10.2, but you also need to complete The Coalition of Flames chapter from Patch 10.1.7.

This questline starts in Valdrakken at the 50.2 53.0 coordinates and you need to complete the following quests:

How to start the main questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

The main questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.2 will immediately start as soon as you log in to the game on the day of the patch. If it bugs out and doesn’t start, try finding it in the Adventurer’s Log and selecting the Start Quest option.

The first quest is called Call of the Dream and it tasks you with completing the Coalition of Flames storyline and then getting to the Ancient Bough in the Ohn’ahran Plains.

How to complete the main questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2

Before you can start the Patch 10.2 main campaign, complete the Coalition of Flames questline. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The main questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.2, including the Patch 10.1.7 chapter Coalition of Flames, has seven chapters and you need to complete them all. Ideally, you’ll do this all in one go, as you follow the quests with a square brown background.

Below, you’ll find all chapter names and the full list of quests you need to complete to wrap up the Patch 10.2 campaign.

The Coalition of Flames

A Sentinel’s Summon

Fire Season

Dousing the Wards and Eyes of Fire

Through the Flames

Inflammatory Information

Raise the Alarm

Enter the Dream

Call of the Dream

Emerald Welcome

Feast or Flaming

Wild Gods in Our Midst

Burning Assault

The Face of Our Enemies

The Cruel

Amirdrassil

Lost to the Flame

Between Fyrakk and a Hard Place

Home in the Dream

A Multi-Front Battle

Druids of the Flame

The Burning Barrow

Slay Corrupted Denizens

Ashen Soil

Not Yet Lost

The Smoldering Copse

Burning Ground

Grim Reprisal

Forlorn Hope

The Looming Cinder

Ice and Fire

Mayhem Incarnate

Light ‘Em Up!

Best Laid Plans

Primalist Directive

Finding Terro

Assault on the Wellspring

Big Bright Beautiful Barrier

Power, Eruption, and Lies

Tactical Withdrawal

Eye of Ysera

Eye of Ysera (quest)

A New Brute

In and Out Scout

Disarm Specialist

Good Counsel

Putting Roots Down

Merithra’s Gambit

Might of the Forest

Triple Threat (quest)

Flight and Fight

The Ember Still Smolders

A Dream of Fields and Fire

The full list of quests in this chapter is still unknown.

New Beginnings

The full list of quests in this chapter is still unknown.

Can you skip the main campaign chapters in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2?

Unfortunately, you can’t skip chapters and you’ll have to complete the campaign following the intended quest order. If you don’t complete one or two quests, you won’t be able to advance to the next stage. Take your time and enjoy your first playthrough through the Patch 10.2 story.