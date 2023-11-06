WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete the main questline in Patch 10.2

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2 is introducing a new zone, the Emerald Dream, and the new main questline you need to complete to unlock all the nifty features.
The main questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.2 revolves around the Emerald Dream, Amirdrassil, Dream’s Hope raid, and Fyrakk, the Primal Incarnate that’s trying to destroy the new world tree. The Patch 10.2 main campaign consists of seven separate chapters you’ll need to complete, with each chapter unraveling more plotlines and intriguing developments.
Here’s how you can start and complete the main questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.
Prerequisite to starting the main questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2
It goes without saying you need to be level 70 to start the main campaign in Patch 10.2, but you also need to complete The Coalition of Flames chapter from Patch 10.1.7.
This questline starts in Valdrakken at the 50.2 53.0 coordinates and you need to complete the following quests:
How to start the main questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2
The main questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.2 will immediately start as soon as you log in to the game on the day of the patch. If it bugs out and doesn’t start, try finding it in the Adventurer’s Log and selecting the Start Quest option.
The first quest is called Call of the Dream and it tasks you with completing the Coalition of Flames storyline and then getting to the Ancient Bough in the Ohn’ahran Plains.
How to complete the main questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2
The main questline in Dragonflight Patch 10.2, including the Patch 10.1.7 chapter Coalition of Flames, has seven chapters and you need to complete them all. Ideally, you’ll do this all in one go, as you follow the quests with a square brown background.
Below, you’ll find all chapter names and the full list of quests you need to complete to wrap up the Patch 10.2 campaign.
The Coalition of Flames
- A Sentinel’s Summon
- Fire Season
- Dousing the Wards and Eyes of Fire
- Through the Flames
- Inflammatory Information
- Raise the Alarm
Enter the Dream
- Call of the Dream
- Emerald Welcome
- Feast or Flaming
- Wild Gods in Our Midst
- Burning Assault
- The Face of Our Enemies
- The Cruel
- Amirdrassil
- Lost to the Flame
- Between Fyrakk and a Hard Place
- Home in the Dream
- A Multi-Front Battle
Druids of the Flame
- The Burning Barrow
- Slay Corrupted Denizens
- Ashen Soil
- Not Yet Lost
- The Smoldering Copse
- Burning Ground
- Grim Reprisal
- Forlorn Hope
- The Looming Cinder
Ice and Fire
- Mayhem Incarnate
- Light ‘Em Up!
- Best Laid Plans
- Primalist Directive
- Finding Terro
- Assault on the Wellspring
- Big Bright Beautiful Barrier
- Power, Eruption, and Lies
- Tactical Withdrawal
Eye of Ysera
- Eye of Ysera (quest)
- A New Brute
- In and Out Scout
- Disarm Specialist
- Good Counsel
- Putting Roots Down
- Merithra’s Gambit
- Might of the Forest
- Triple Threat (quest)
- Flight and Fight
- The Ember Still Smolders
A Dream of Fields and Fire
The full list of quests in this chapter is still unknown.
New Beginnings
The full list of quests in this chapter is still unknown.
Can you skip the main campaign chapters in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2?
Unfortunately, you can’t skip chapters and you’ll have to complete the campaign following the intended quest order. If you don’t complete one or two quests, you won’t be able to advance to the next stage. Take your time and enjoy your first playthrough through the Patch 10.2 story.