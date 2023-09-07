Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 patch notes

Wow Dragonflight’s final content update of 2023, Patch 10.2, has officially been revealed. The patch will bring with it a host of new changes, including a new season, another raid, and a zone players have been wanting to dive into for decades: the Emerald Dream.

Patch 10.2, titled Guardians of the Dream, will be the biggest content update since the Embers of Neltharion update earlier this year.

Here’s everything in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2, plus an early look at the first version of the content update’s patch notes.

There’s no exact release date for WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 at this time, although it’s expected to go live at some point in the final quarter of 2023. Since last year, the WoW Dragonflight roadmap has served as the go-to resource for players when it comes to new patches, and throughout the year, Blizzard has been extremely faithful to the roadmap’s content release schedule.

On average, the WoW dev team has been rolling out new updates every eight weeks. With Patch 10.1.7 coming out on Sept. 5, it’s likely Patch 10.2 will go live sometime in November, nearly one year after the launch of Dragonflight in November 2022.

What’s new in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2?

The Emerald Dream is finally coming in the next patch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

New zone: The Emerald Dream

At long last, the Emerald Dream is being added to WoW as a playable zone in Patch 10.2. The longstanding home of all things Druidic and Green Dragonflight-focused, the Emerald Dream has been a hotspot for WoW lore and theories ever since the game’s inception.

Now, players will be able to dive into the Dream headfirst and defend it from the evil Incarnate Fyrakk and his forces of Shadowflame.

New renown track: Dream Wardens

Inside the Dream, our most prominent allies will be the Dream Wardens. This faction of Druids, Dryads, and Moonkin will be our main point of communication and progression inside the new zone, and they’ll be the proprietors of Dragonflight’s newest renown track.

New raid: Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope

With the launch of Dragonflight season three, a new raid will be coming to the MMO. This raid, Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope, will take place inside the Emerald Dream, with the newly-planted world tree Amirdrdassil serving as the raid’s setting and backdrop. The raid will feature nine bosses, with Fyrakk being the final boss of the instance. Players can expect Amirdrassil to launch on all difficulties simultaneously.

New seasonal Mythic+ dungeon pool

A new rotation of Mythic+ dungeons will be coming with Dragonflight season three. This season, there are no repeated dungeons, and a majority of the picks will be from past expansions. The eight dungeons in the pool this season will be Throne of the Tides, the Everbloom, Waycrest Manor, Atal’dazar, Black Rook Hold, Darkheart Thicket, Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall, and Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 patch notes

We’re taking the fight to Fyrakk in Patch 10.2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragonriding will be getting another update in the form of new glyphs, new Dragonriding abilities, and new races in the Emerald Dream.

Furthermore, there will be two new Dragonriding mounts coming in Patch 10.2: a Faerie Dragon mount that’s awarded to players who complete all campaign chapters, as well as the first non-dragon mount to use the Dragonriding system—the Fire Owl.

The Emerald Dream (new zone)

The newest zone to be added into WoW Dragonflight will be the Emerald Dream, a long-prophesied zone that has been one of the most-requested areas in WoW history. After being teased in Classic WoW, Cataclysm, and Legion, players will finally have the chance to enter the Emerald Dream in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.

Inside the Emerald Dream, players will interact with characters like Merithra, Tyrande Whisperwind, and Malfurion Stormrage to drive back the influence of Fyrakk and his newfound allies, the Druids of the Flame. The Dragonflight campaign will undoubtedly continue inside the Emerald Dream, and the zone will also be home to a new public objective called the “Superbloom,” as well as a new world boss: Aurostor the Hibernating.

Dragonflight Mythic+ season three

Eight new dungeons will be coming to Dragonflight in the third Mythic+ season. With the launch of season three, players should expect a dungeon pool that features no repeats from previous seasons, as well as more brought-back dungeons than the first two seasons of the expansion. The dungeons in Dragonflight season three are:

Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall

Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise

Waycrest Manor

Atal’dazar

Black Rook Hold

Darkheart Thicket

The Everbloom

Throne of the Tides

This season is thematically tuned into many major elements of Patch 10.2, with Darkheart Thicket being a hub of Druid lore, and Black Rook Hold a major epicenter of Night Elven culture. The Everbloom also has connections to the naturalistic vibe of the Emerald Dream.

PvP in Dragonflight Patch 10.2

PvP’ers can expect another new season to come in Patch 10.2, in addition to a new PvP brawl, Battleground Blitz. This brawl will bring with it a solo-queue mode for pre-existing rated battlegrounds.

Quests in Patch 10.2

Players should anticipate more Dragonflight campaign quests in Patch 10.2, as well as the continuation of the Tyr storyline. Another new storyline surrounding Wrathion and Vyranoth will also be introduced, as players will travel to Outland and Stormheim with them to recruit other Dragonflights into the ongoing efforts on the Dragon Isles.

Raid: Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope

The new raid in Patch 10.2 will be Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope. It’s within this raid that players will be able to take down Fyrakk, who will serve as its final boss. Fyrakk aims to sabotage the new world tree and claim its power for himself, and it’s up to the adventurers to battle through this nine-boss instance to stop him.

This will be the second time that a Primal Incarnate has been the final boss of a Dragonflight raid, with Raszageth being the first back in the Vault of the Incarnates. Similarly to that raid, Amirdrassil will have all of its difficulty levels available to players upon its release.

Several minor changes will be coming to the WoW UI in Patch 10.2, with the quest log, objective tracker, and Hunter stable all receiving visual refreshes. The WoW dev team has been continually modernizing the game’s look throughout Dragonflight, and that will continue with the upcoming patch.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2 will be released later this year.

