Here is the full Mythic+ dungeon pool for WoW Dragonflight season 3 (Patch 10.2)

The third season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight is nearly here, and with it, the Mythic+ dungeon pool will continue to be refreshed.

The tradition of bringing back older dungeons from the game’s past expansions is continuing to play a factor in the way that dungeons are selected. And in season three, there will be no repeats from either Dragonflight or expansions past in the Mythic+ dungeon pool.

For the first time in this expansion, new dungeons released in Dragonflight are also being added to the pool, with Mythic+ players getting their first glimpse at Dawn of the Infinite. As is usually the case with new “megadungeons,” Dawn of the Infinite is split into two wings on Mythic+ difficulty, with four bosses being present in both halves.

Beyond Dawn of the Infinite, there are six other dungeons being added to the mix, many of which are old-school favorites and others being thematic powerhouses that fit in perfectly with the narrative of Dragonflight Patch 10.2.

WoW Dragonflight season three Mythic+ dungeon pool

The Everbloom is one of eight dungeons to arrive in season three. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall

Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise

Waycrest Manor

Atal’dazar

Darkheart Thicket

Black Rook Hold

The Everbloom

Throne of the Tides

Season three of WoW Dragonflight will bring back even more dungeons from older expansions, with Battle of Azeroth and Legion getting the most representatives at two apiece. For the second straight season, there will be no dungeons from the Mists of Pandaria expansion, however, the Mythic+ pool will continue to dive back into Cataclysm, with the addition of Throne of the Tides.

We’ve still yet to see any Mythic+ dungeons from the game’s first three iterations (Classic, The Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King).

Blizzard’s goal of keeping some of the Mythic+ dungeons in lockstep with the thematic elements of the ongoing patch also seems to be continuing, as dungeons like Darkheart Thicket and the Everbloom strongly match the Druidic nature of Patch 10.2.

Darkheart Thicket and its lore connections to the Emerald Dream is a perfect choice for the season, similar to how Neltharion’s Lair very strongly matched the thematic ongoings of Patch 10.1 in season two.

There is currently no exact date for Dragonflight season three, although players should expect it to be released sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023.

