How to get to the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 is a mid-season patch that Blizzard is using to expand the plotlines of the Bronze and Infinite Dragonflight. In Patch 10.1.5, we’ll venture on a journey through time and space, and one of the places where we’ll land is the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon, which might be difficult to find, especially if you’re in a hurry to test it out.

Dawn of the Infinite is an eight-boss megadungeon that will be broken down into two separate dungeons and it will enter the Mythic+ dungeon pool in season three. Without spoiling the lore too much for you, I can say this megadungeon will finally solve all questions surrounding Nordormu and his becoming of Murozond.

But before you can start exploring the timeways, you’ll need to complete a short introductory questline and get to the Dawn of the Infinite. Here’s the simplest method of getting to the Dawn of the Infinite.

Location of the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon in WoW Dragonflight: Thaldraszus, Temporal Conflux at 61.2, 84.4

Dawn of the Infinite’s entrance is in Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dawn of the Infinite, which will surely go down in history as one of the best-designed and most intriguing dungeons, can be found in the Temporal Conflux in Thaldraszus zone at the 61.2, 84.4 coordinates.

Assuming you’re lurking around Valdrakken when you start the group for Dawn of the Infinite, you then have two main ways of getting there—using your Dragonriding mount and using Flightpath to take you directly to the dungeon entrance. The Flightpoint in the Temporal Conflux is simply called Temporal Conflux.

Don’t make the same mistake as I did and head there immediately, thinking there’s no attunement quest. The attunement quest starts with a quest from the Seat of the Aspects and it only has six quests in total.

About the author