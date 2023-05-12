WoW Dragonflight’s Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon: Release date, bosses, and more

In WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, a new “megadungeon” is coming to the game. Typically, a megadungeon is much larger than some of the game’s usual dungeons, as they have far more bosses and could take hours to complete. The new megadungeon—Dawn of the Infinite—will task players with traveling through WoW’s timeways and attempting to stop the Infinite Dragonflight from corrupting the Bronze dragon aspect Nozdormu.

Patch 10.1.5’s story will likely focus on the Black and Bronze Dragonflights, with characters such as Chromie and Ebyssian taking center stage as the expansion shifts into its second half. With that in mind, a dungeon surrounding the Bronze Dragonflight, its power over the essence of time, and its rivalry with the Infinite Dragonflight lines up perfectly with the direction of WoW’s current narrative.

In the new Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon, players will have the opportunity to take down legendary foes from WoW’s lore, including Iridikron, who introduced himself as a prime villain of Dragonflight earlier in the expansion, and Galakrond, who players have been itching to fight ever since his story was expanded upon during the Wrath of the Lich King expansion in 2008.

Here’s everything you need to know about WoW Dragonflight’s upcoming megadungeon, Dawn of the Infinite, including its release date and list of bosses.

When will Dawn of the Infinite release?

Dawn of the Infinite will be released with the launch of WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, which is expected to hit the live servers this summer. The WoW developer team has been pushing out Dragonflight content at an increasingly faster rate than in other expansions and has promised to get Patch 10.1.5 out during the summer. It’s likely that the patch (and the new megadungeon) will be in the hands of players at some point in the next two-to-three months.

What bosses will be in Dawn of the Infinite?

Dawn of the Infinite will be an eight-boss dungeon. Although details surrounding the bosses aren’t final, and many elements of the dungeon (including some bosses’ names) are likely to be changed before its release, the dungeon journal on the WoW Dragonflight public test realm does have a full rundown of the eight bosses that will be present in Dawn of the Infinite.

Chronikar

Manifested Timeways

Blight of Galakrond

Iridikron the Stonescaled

Tyr, the Infinite Keeper

Morchie

Time-Lost Battlefield

Chrono-Lord Deios and the Infinite Dragonflight

Although some of those bosses are obscure, others, including Galakrond, Iridikron, and Morchie (a corrupted version of Chromie), have all been present in the WoW lore in some capacity. It’s possible that most, if not all of the encounters in the instance will have some element of Infinite Dragonflight corruption present.

It’s likely that when Dawn of the Infinite gets turned into a Mythic+ dungeon, it will be split down the middle with Iridikron being the final boss of its first wing and Chrono-Lord Deios being the final boss of its second wing.

Where is the entrance to Dawn of the Infinite?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dawn of the Initine’s entrance is located in the Temporal Conflux in Thaldrazsus, the same area where players can enter through a portal to get to the “Primalist Tomorrow.”

The area is home to a massive bronze gate surrounded by golden spires, which tipped WoW players off to the idea that there could be a potential dungeon or raid entrance there in the future. Players on Reddit called the potential for a dungeon or raid entrance in the Temporal Conflux out a month in advance, with one commenter going as far as to claim the idea of the potential instance being a megadungeon that takes players through different timestreams. It’s safe to say the player base nailed that one.

Dawn of the Infinite will be released with WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, which is coming to the live servers later this summer.

