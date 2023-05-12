WoW Dragonflight early Patch 10.1.5 patch notes

Take a sneak peek at the adventures waiting for you in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 looks to further explore the storyline of Dragon Aspects, Titans, and Primalists. While Patch 10.1 led WoW players to Zaralek Cavern and kickstarted the new season in early May, the star features of Patch 10.1.5 are a new specialization for Evokers, a new megadungeon called Dawn of the Infinite, and new open-world events named Time Rifts.

Patch 10.1.5 will be here in the summer of 2023 to supplement Patch 10.1 content and to give busy WoW players even more exciting secrets to explore. The patch is packed with quality-of-life changes like the removal of costs for flying upgrades and tweaks to Chromie time.

So, without further ado, here are the Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 patch notes.

When will Patch 10.1.5 release?

At time of writing, there’s no official release date for Patch 10.1.5. But if you take a look at the Dragonflight patch roadmap, you’ll see that this patch is scheduled for the summer of 2023. Judging by the wait time between Patch 10.0 and 10.0.5, it’s safe to say that the upcoming patch will release roughly two months after 10.1. So, you shouldn’t expect to see it any time before July.

What’s coming in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5?

New Evoker specialization: Augmentation

In Patch 10.1.5, Emberthal and Ebyssian will join forces and unlock the Black Dragonflight essence and help Dracthyr Evokers reveal hidden memories and powers lying dormant within them. As a result, we’ll see Augmentation Evokers rise. While this is another DPS spec Evokers will have, the playstyle will be rather different. This new spec will focus on both dealing damage and supporting allies by buffing their damage numbers.

Augmentation Evokers will play similarly to Devastation Evokers since they will have to juggle spending and gaining Essence, empowered spells, and using mobility. But the new spec will use additional tools to buff the spells.

Other races learn the dark arts of being a Warlock

The next patch will also allow Night Elves, Draenei, Lightforged Draenei, Pandaren, Kul Tiran, Tauren, Highmountain Tauren, Mag’har Orcs, and Zandalari Trolls to adopt the teachings of Fel and learn to manipulate demons and curses. Aside from that, Warlocks will have a new questline called Beginning Impositions that will unlock a new imp pet customization.

New megadungeon

Dawn of the Infinite is the new magadungeon that’s making its debut in Patch 10.1.5. Dealing with “timey-wimey” problems, the new dungeon will star Bronze Dragonflight and Infinite Dragonflight and will finally bring a conclusion to the Norzdormu transformation to Murozond. There, we’ll also meet Morchie, the evil version of Chromie.

In total, Dawn of the Infinite will have eight bosses available only on Mythic difficulty and it will take us on a journey through time where we’ll meet Iridikron and possibly Galakrond.

Miscellaneous changes

Other than these major selling points, Patch 10.1.5 will remove almost all restrictions from unlocking allied races, remove flying training and all costs tied to it, bring about substantial Mage rework, tweak Chromie time, and add small but equally important features like Whelp Daycare and Time Rifts events.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 patch notes

Characters

Added five new fur colors for Worgen.

All restrictions for unlocking Allied Races have been removed, with the exception of a level requirement.

All Allied Races can now be unlocked once you have a level 40 character on your account (was level 50).

Newly created Allied Race characters will now be directed to Chromie, not the warboard.

Characters now learn the appropriate mount riding skill upon reaching the appropriate level without needing to visit a mount trainer: Level 10 – Apprentice Riding Level 20 – Journeyman Riding Level 30 – Expert Riding Level 40 – Master Riding Developers’ note: Riding trainers will still exist in the world, but you will be unable to purchase riding skills from them.

Characters that reach level 30 will receive the quest “Time to Fly” and be awarded with a flying mount, Harbor Gryphon for Alliance characters and Scarlet Pterrordax for Horde characters.

Class changes

Druid

Guardian

Innate Resolve has been redesigned – Frenzied Regeneration’s healing is increased by a value based on your missing health. Frenzied Regeneration has one additional charge.

Raze no longer replaces Maul.

Front of the Pack has been removed.

Dream of Cenarius moved into row two from row nine.

Galactic Guardian moved into row six from row nine.

Flashing Claws moved to row nine from row eight.

Scintillating Moonlight moved to row nine from row eight.

Soul of the Forest position adjusted on row six.

Mage

All ability damage increased by 15 percent.

Invisibility is now learned by all specializations at level 16.

Incanter’s Flow now replaces Invisibility in the Class tree.

Shifting Power has been moved to Incanter’s Flow previous location.

Rune of Power and Meteor have been removed.

New Talent: Ice Cold – Ice Block now reduces all damage taken by 70 percent for six seconds but no longer grants Immunity, prevents movement, attacks, or casting spells. Does not incur the Global Cooldown. Ice Cold is located on Shifting Power’s previous location on the talent tree.

New Talent: Mass Barrier – Cast Prismatic/Blazing/Ice Barrier (based on your specialization) on yourself and three nearby allies. Two minutes cooldown. Mass Barrier is located as a choice node with Mass Invisibility.

New Talent: Mass Invisibility – You and your allies within 40 yards instantly become invisible for 10 seconds. Taking any action will cancel the effect. Does not affect allies in combat. Mass Invisibility located as a choice node with Mass Barrier. Developers’ note: The PvP Talent for Arcane will be updated in a future PTR build.

Accumulate Shielding is now a one rank talent (was two). Barrier cooldowns now recharge 30 percent faster while the shield persists at rank one.

Accumulate Shielding now connects to the Time Anomaly/Temporal Warp choice node.

Time Manipulation is now a one rank talent (was two). Now reduces the cooldown of your loss of control abilities by two seconds at rank one.

Time Manipulation now connects to the Time Anomaly/Temporal Warp choice node.

Displacement now heals the caster for 20 percent of their maximum health when returning to the Blink location.

Winter’s Protection now reduces the cooldown of Ice Block by 30 seconds per rank.

Displacement is now located after Flow of Time.

Greater Invisibility now replaces Invisibility when talented and is located below Temporal Velocity.

Arcane

Arcane Power has been removed.

Arcane Surge duration has been increased by three seconds and now increases spell damage by 35 percent (was 10 percent).

New Talent: Concentrated Power – Clearcasting makes your next Arcane Missiles channel 20 percent faster or causes your next Arcane Explosion to echo for 40 percent damage.

Orb Barrage has been redesigned – Arcane Barrage has a 10 percent chance per Arcane Charge consumed to launch an Arcane Orb in front of you.

Clearcasting no longer makes Arcane Missiles channel time faster.

Arcane Barrage is now learned baseline at level 11.

Clearcasting is now learned baseline at level 12.

Reverberate is no longer a choice node with Nether Tempest and is located directly after Arcane Missiles.

Siphon Storm no longer grants Arcane Charges and now halves Evocation’s channel time.

Nether Tempest now connects to Chrono Shift and Supernova in the Arcane tree.

Improved Prismatic Barrier reduces magic damage taken by 10 percent (was five percent) and reduces harmful Magic effect durations by 15 percent (was 10 percent).

Improved Prismatic Barrier no longer connects to Touch of the Magi.

Arcing Cleave no longer connects to Touch of the Magi.

Monk

New Talent: Yu’lon’s Grace – Find resilience in the flow of chi in battle, gaining a magic absorb shield for two percent of your max health every two seconds in combat, stacking up to 20 percent. Yu’lon’s Grace is located as a choice node with Diffuse Magic.

New Talent: Dance of the Wind – Your Dodge chance is increased by 20 percent. Dance of the Wind is located as a choice node with Dampen Harm.



Paladin

Holy

Blessing of Freedom is now granted by default for Holy Paladins.

Echoing Blessings is now located on the class tree for Holy Paladins.

The specialization tree has seen layout adjustments: New talent nodes. Glimmer of Light has moved to row two (was row 10). Power of the Silver Hand has moved to row six (was row eight). Tower of Radiance has moved to row seven (was row six). Commanding Light is now a one point node. Divine Glimpse is now a one point node. Sanctified Wrath, Divine Protection, Holy Light, Divine Insight, and Bestow Faith removed.

Holy Light is now learned baseline at level 11.

Divine Protection is now learned baseline at level 26.

Glimmer of Light healing increased by 500 percent and damage increased by 1000 percent.

Glimmer of Light’s healing and damage is now reduced per active Glimmer of Light. Now capped at three targets.

Glimmer of Light’s aura no longer appears on the personal resource display.

Holy Shock healing reduced by 15 percent and cooldown increased to 8.5 seconds (was 7.5 seconds).

Holy Shock no longer has an increased chance to critically strike.

Judgment now generates one Holy Power and costs 12 percent base mana (was three percent).

Barrier of Faith costs 12 percent base mana (was 16 percent) and initial absorb increased by 66 percent.

Hammer of Wrath cooldown increased by 100 percent and damage increased by 80 percent.

Tyr’s Deliverance healing increased by 40 percent and now has a 40-yard range (was 20 yards).

New Talent: Beacon of the Lightbringer – Mastery: Lightbringer now increases your healing based on the target’s proximity to either you or your Beacon of Light, whichever is closer.

New Talent: Light’s Conviction – Holy Shock now has two charges.

New Talent: Holy Infusion – Crusader Strike generates one additional Holy Power and deals 25 percent more damage.

New Talent: Glistening Radiance – Spending Holy Power has a 15 percent chance to trigger Glimmer of Light’s healing and damage.

New Talent: Overflowing Light – 50 percent of Glimmer of Light’s overhealing is converted into an absorb shield. The shield amount cannot exceed 15 percent of your max health.

New Talent: Light’s Protection – Your Holy Power spenders have a 20 percent chance to reduce the damage your allies with Glimmer of Light take by eight percent for four seconds.

New Talent: Righteous Judgment – Judgment has a 50 percent chance to cast Consecration at the target’s location. The limit on Consecration does not apply to this effect.

New Talent: Hand of Divinity – Call upon the Light, causing your next 2 Holy Lights to heal 80 percent more and be instant cast.

New Talent: Shining Righteousness – Shield of the Righteous deals damage to its first target struck. Every five Shields of the Righteous make your next Word of Glory or Light of Dawn free.

New Talent: Daybreak – Absorb the power from within your active Glimmer of Lights, activating their healing and damage at 100 percent value and then granting mana per Glimmer of Light consumed.

New Talent: Rising Sunlight – After casting Daybreak, your next three Holy Shocks cast two additional times.

New Talent: Glorious Dawn – Holy Shock has a 10 percent chance to refund a charge on cast, increasing based on how many Glimmer of Lights you have active.

Illumination has been redesigned – Glimmer of Light can affect five additional targets.

Awakening has been redesigned – When you spend Holy Power, gain Awakening. At eight /16 stacks of Awakening, your next Judgment deals 30 percent increased damage, will critically strike, and activates Avenging Wrath for 10 seconds.

Divine Glimpse has been redesigned – Holy Shock, Judgment, and Crusader Strike have a five percent increased critical strike chance.

Veneration has been redesigned – Hammer of Wrath heals up to five injured allies for 500 percent of the damage done, split evenly among them. Flash of Light, Holy Light, and Judgment critical strikes reset the cooldown of Hammer of Wrath and make it usable on any target, regardless of their health.

Greater Judgment has been redesigned – Judgment deems the targets unworthy, preventing damage dealt by the target.

Rule of Law and Sanctified Wrath have been removed.

Light of Dawn healing decreased by 10 percent.

Crusader Strike’s cooldown increased by 50 percent.

Divine Favor’s cooldown reduced to 30 seconds.

Unending Light has moved to row four.

Tirion’s Devotion now reduces the cooldown of Lay on Hands by 1.5 seconds per Holy Power spent (was one second).

Divine Revelations now refunds two percent base mana (was one percent) and increases the healing of Flash of Light by 20 percent.

Power of the Silver Hand may now additionally trigger from Judgment.

Relentless Inquisitor rank two now causes the Haste effect to stack up to six times (was five).

Boundless Salvation causes Flash of Light to extend the duration of Tyr’s Deliverance by five seconds (was 2.5 seconds). Holy Light now extends Tyr’s Deliverance by 10 seconds (was five seconds).

Tirion’s Devotion’s icon has changed.

Infusion of Light no longer highlights the spells it effects on the action bar.

Priest

Holy

Searing Light has been removed.

Burning Vehemence has moved to Searing Light’s position in the talent tree and is now a one-point talent.

New Talent: Epiphany – Your Holy Words have a 13 percent / 25 percent chance to reset the cooldown of Prayer of Mending.

Epiphany has moved to Burning Vehemence’s previous position in the talent tree.

Holy Word: Sanctify and Prayer of Healing have swapped positions in the talent tree.

Items and rewards

Inert Phoenix Ash is now found on both varieties of fire elementals in the area it drops in (was only one type), and at a significantly increased drop rate.

Garrison Hearthstone and Dalaran Hearthstone are now toys.

Improved Exile’s Reach item rewards.

Professions

Frozen Runes can now be found along the walls of Naxxramas for players interested in crafting legacy Frost Resist patterns.

PvP changes

Paladin

Aura of Reckoning (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Priest

Shadow

Mind Trauma now grants four percent Haste per stack (was three percent) and can now stack up to six times (was eight).

Mind Trauma now also works with Mind Spike and Void Torrent. It grants one stack of its effect when casting Mind Spike and three stacks of its effect when fully channeling a Void Torrent.

Quests

Whelp Daycare

The dragons have more eggs than they can handle, so they’ve called in the crew at the Little Scales Daycare to help. The crew quickly finds itself overwhelmed, and so asks the player (as a great friend of the dragons) for help.

Guide five dragon whelps as they grow and learn. Teach the whelps (and players) about the dragon flights.

Chromie Time

Chromie will now teach you what Chromie Time is, suggest timelines to choose from, and share the opening cinematics.

The maximum level in Chromie Time is now 61 (was level 60).

Chromie Time expansion restrictions have been removed.

Other quests

“The Dragon Isles Await!” now provides an item that lets you teleport to your capital city to begin your journey to the Dragon Isles immediately.

Dragonflight, Shadowlands, and Battle for Azeroth dungeon quests are now also available inside their respective dungeons.

Both Exile’s Reach and Battle for Azeroth now have campaigns to make it easier to track progress and pick up where you left off.

The quest line into Mechagon now starts at level 30 (was level 50).

Alliance players can now enter Nazjatar after completing “A Nation Divided” (was “Unlocking the World”).

Available starter zone quest lines and Battle for Azeroth side quests now display on the zone map.

Introduction to the capital cities after leaving Exile’s Reach has been improved.

Userface and accessibility

Tracking appearances

You can now track uncollected transmog appearances by Shift-clicking it in the Collections pane.

This adds it to your Objective Tracker. Click the icon to supertrack it, just like you would for a quest.

Currently, you can only track appearances sourced from vendors, dungeons, and raids. Hold down Shift to see which appearances can be tracked.

For appearances that have multiple items, press Tab to cycle through them and Shift click to track the currently selected one.

Click on a tracked item in the Objective Tracker to open its location on the map.

For appearances that come from dungeons and raids, click on a boss name in the Objective Tracker to open the Dungeon or Raid Journal.

Other userface and accessibility changes

Action bar icons have updated animations for: Spell procs Interrupted casts

Group Loot roll toast plays a new animation when you roll Need for your main specialization.

Arena unit frames have been updated: Arena frames now use the compact unit frames style. Edit Mode includes settings for width, height, and border and allows you to preview different arena sizes (2v2, 3v3, 5v5). Arena frame settings have been added under Options; Interface, Arena Enemy Frames. PvP trinket status has been added to the right of the enemy’s frame. An icon indicating the enemy’s specialization is now shown during the pre-match phase. Pre-match frames can’t be used for targeting and don’t show power bars. Character tooltips now show the player’s specialization.

An animated glow has been added to better highlight needed roles for Rated Solo Shuffle.

Text-to-Speech now has options for Item Loot, Currency, and Money Loot chat messages.

