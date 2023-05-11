Evokers finally get third spec in upcoming WoW Dragonflight patch

After months of rumors circulating throughout the World of Warcraft community, it’s now official: Evokers are receiving a third specialization in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, Blizzard Entertainment announced in a developer update today.

The new Evoker spec, Augmentation, will call upon the strengths of the Black and Bronze Dragonflights to empower your allies. Augmentation is considered a damage specialization, although it will also provide support-like elements to a dungeon or raid group. According to Blizzard, Augmentation Evokers can be classified as “force multipliers” who boost both the power of their group and themselves.

With the story of WoW Dragonflight revolving around the Black Dragons in Patch 10.1, and the story of Patch 10.1.5 circulating around the Bronze Dragonflight, the introduction of Augmentation Evokers in the middle of the expansion comes at a perfect time. While Devastation and Preservation Evokers draw the powers of the Red, Blue, and Green Dragonflights, these new Evokers will take center stage as the focus of the expansion’s narrative shifts.

Many Augmentation abilities use “smart or proximity-based automatic targeting,” according to Blizzard. While targeting individual allies and distributing buffs that way is still acceptable, the playstyle of Augmentiontainon Evokers will be flexible enough so that you can face in a direction and cast an ability to your desire. If you’re moving and flying around an encounter’s space, you’ll be able to quickly turn on a dime and give support to allies when you’re needed.

In today’s dev update, Blizzard also provided sample abilities for Augmentation Evoker, including Ebon Might, which increases nearby allies’ primary stat after a 1.5-second cast, and Upheaval, a 2.5-second empowered ability that deals damage, knocks enemies up, and increases the duration of Ebon Might.

Talents revealed for the Augmentation Evoker include Blistering Scales, which allows you to increase your allies’ armor based on a percentage of your own, as well as Bestow Werynstone, which acts as a teleportation effect between two points.

Augmentation Evoker does not yet have a release date, although the spec is expected to hit the live servers with the launch of Patch 10.1.5, which will come in the summer, according to Blizzard.

