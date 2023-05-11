How to fix error BLZ51903006 in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is not immune to errors, and for many WoW players, disconnects are common. Whether they happen on the day of an expansion’s launch or smack-dab in the middle of your raid night, there’s nothing more inconvenient than being disconnected from the game and having to decipher one of WoW’s many error codes.

Error BLZ51901016, which causes players to disconnect from the game and be stuck at the Retrieving Realm List screen in the loading process, occurs in World of Warcraft under two separate conditions:

Your PC does not meet the system requirements needed to play WoW.

Your connection is unstable.

With this in mind, error BLZ51901016 is almost always going to be user-ended, meaning it’s on you to solve whatever issue is preventing you from playing WoW, not Blizzard. Luckily, error BLZ51901016 is a simple-enough error code to fix. Here are a few solutions that could solve the error.

How to resolve WoW error code BLZ51901016

When faced with error BLZ51901016, be sure to reset your internet and make sure your connection is stable enough to run the game. If you determine that your internet is unaffected and there are no connectivity issues, you can then begin to diagnose any hardware or software problems that your computer might be causing.

Check Blizzard’s support page for the system requirements needed for World of Warcraft. If your PC is out of date, you have very few choices ahead of you. But if you do meet the PC requirements and are still encountering error BLZ51901016, you should make an effort to update all of your drivers, as well as your operating system.

Should you still encounter an issue after these steps, restart your PC in a last-ditch effort or simply wait until a later date to try again.

About the author