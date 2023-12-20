How to get to Theramore Isle in WoW Classic

It's in the middle of nowhere, but still relatively accessible.

Before it was eventually destroyed by the Horde in the Mists of Pandaria expansion, Theramore Isle was one of the most important locations in World of Warcraft. In WoW Classic, the city still stands, and it’s a widely visited location by both levelers and endgame players alike.

Theramore is an Alliance-only port city located in southern Kalimdor, but it’s a bit out of the way and secluded from the rest of the world. If you’re unfamiliar with Kalimdor and have exclusively been questing in the Eastern Kingdoms, you’ll need to go across the continents and hoof it over to the isle.

Regardless of whether you’re traveling from Ironforge, Stormwind, or any other Alliance-controlled point of interest, here’s how you can quickly get to Theramore in WoW Classic.

Best way to get to Theramore Harbor in WoW Classic

The easiest way to get to Theramore as an Alliance player is to take a boat to the city from the opposite continent. Getting to Theramore from the Eastern Kingdoms is easy once you get to Menethil Harbor in the Wetlands as there’s a boat there that will take you straight to Theramore. You can reach Menethil Harbor via the road that leads north out of Loch Modan, or via another boat that sails out of Auberdine in Darkshore.

Once you’re in Menethil, take the ship that’s directly across from the gryphon master (the one on the west side of the docks). After a short ride, you’ll end up on Theramore Isle.

Take this boat out of Menethil Harbor to get to Theramore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Theramore Isle is arguably the biggest Alliance hub city on Kalimdor, especially in the mid-section of WoW Classic’s leveling experience. Getting there early is easy, and you definitely should make a habit of familiarizing yourself with the hub city. You’ll be coming back to Theramore when you start leveling in Kalimdor around level 35 as nearby zones like Dustwallow, Tanaris, and Feralas will be rich in experience. We recommend swimming south to Gadgetzan and unlocking that flight path shortly after landing on the shores of Kalimdor.

Furthermore, Theramore is the closest point of interest to one of WoW Classic’s most famous endgame raids, Onyxia’s Lair. That one-boss raid is located just west of Theramore Isle in Dustwallow Marsh, so getting on a boat to the city is going to be the best way to reach the entrance to that instance.