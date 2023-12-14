4 flight paths you should get before WoW Classic SoD phase 2

When you’re not on the hunt for runes or are out farming gear in dungeons and raids, one of the best ways to spend time in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery is by actually discovering things.

With the level cap only being 25 as of phase one, going out into the open world and exploring regions of the map that you’re not really supposed to be in right now is a bit daring and exciting in and of itself. Heading to a high-level zone with nothing on your mind but the goal of securing a flight path might seem silly and pointless at first, but there’s definitely an advantage to be had when you have access to the whole of Azeroth before anyone else.

Having a flight path unlocked before you start questing in the zone where it’s located will make you more than ready to tackle that zone as soon as you’re a high enough level to go there.

Here are four flight paths you should consider getting right now in the WoW Classic Season of Discovery so that they’re checked off and ready to go when the second phase of the season begins.

Booty Bay, Stranglethorn Vale

Booty Bay is off the beaten path in phase one, but getting there ASAP is a worthwhile time investment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unquestionably, the most important flight path you can get right now is the one that leads to Booty Bay. The pirate capital on the southern tip of the Eastern Kingdoms will be the most pivotal hub location in phase two of the Season of Discovery, with Stranglethorn Vale set to be the main questing zone, as well as the home of the game’s next open-world PvP event. Before that all kicks off, you’ll want to have the flight path that leads directly into Booty Bay, giving you immediate access to STV when phase two begins. Alliance players will have to walk into Booty Bay down from Darkshire, while Horde players can take a boat into the port city from Ratchet in the Barrens.

Southshore/Tarren Mill, Hillsbrad Foothills

Southshore is going to be very relevant very soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hillsbrad Foothills and Alterac Mountains are popular leveling zones for players of both factions in their mid-20s and early-30s. Getting these flight paths (you can only get one depending on your faction) is a must when you factor in how many quests you’re going to potentially be doing in these zones. Plus, Alliance players will need to get the Southshore flight path as soon as possible anyway, considering it’s the closest point of interest to the Shadowfang Keep dungeon, which is already one of the most relevant dungeons in the game during phase one.

Gadgetzan, Tanaris

We’ll likely be heading to the sand dunes of Tanaris in phase three of SoD, but it’s worth getting a headstart now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Tanaris won’t become a major zone of interest until phase three—when all of the quests in the zone become relevant and experience-rich—heading here now and checking off the box is worth your time. There’s a decent chance that some of the top-end players in phase two get ambitious and run the nearby dungeon of Zul’Farrak, too, so having a fast-access way of getting there would be well worth it.

Aerie Peak/Revantusk Village, the Hinterlands

There’s nothing happening in the Hinterlands right now, but eventually, the zone will be worth visiting in the later phases of SoD, with plentiful experience to be gained for both Alliance and Horde questers. Exploring the topmost part of the Eastern Kingdoms now is a worthwhile investment, considering it’s likely we’ll be spending a lot of time there in future phases.