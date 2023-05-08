Best Devastation Evoker talents and build in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Devastation Evoker is WoW’s newest DPS spec, and it’s easily one of the most unique. Players with experience playing ranged DPS classes should be able to transition easily to Evoker, although there are still some elements to the class that will catch any player by surprise.

Devastation Evoker plays unlike most DPS specs in WoW, especially with the introduction of “empowered” spells, which can be charged up to different power levels. The class’ strong mobility via in-combat flight makes it a unique choice for players looking to get away from spellcasters who always seem to have their shoes stuck in concrete.

In Patch 10.1, Devastation looks to be a top choice for many Ranged DPS players. After hovering around the middle of the pack throughout the expansion’s first season, Devastation Evokers are primed to become one of the best damage dealers in the game thanks to a set of buffs, as well as one of the strongest tier set bonuses available in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.

If you’re looking for a new class to play in order to get the full Dragonflight experience, or simply want to try Patch 10.1’s trendiest class, the game’s newest Draconic addition could be for you. Here are the best Devastation Evoker talents and loadout you can run in WoW: Dragonflight.

Best Devastation Evoker talents

Devastation Evoker is one of the most flexible specs in the game when it comes to talent loadouts, but as long as certain foundational talents are present in your build, you’ll be able to keep up or outpace other DPS specs in both raids and Mythic+ dungeons. Iridescence and Power Swell are imperative choices in the Devastation tree that will make your Empowered spells incredibly potent.

Casualty and Scintillation are also must-have talents since they make one of your core abilities, Disintegrate, interact and strengthen other aspects of your kit. Devastation Evokers don’t have as many spells as other specs, so maximizing the value of the ones you do have at your disposal is going to be important when choosing your talents.

The Evoker tree is mostly filled with utility and defensive options, and among those, spells like Clobbering Sweep, Zephyr, and Renewing Blaze are going to be your best friends on this side of the talent tree.

Talent build import string:

BsbB9HUZ/a8TRPCT7X7rHDONyRDJAAAAAAQaplkISCCJJJlkECSLRiEJBIJJJSIJRA

Devastation Evoker stat priority

Devastation Evokers will always want to prioritize their stats in this order: Mastery > Haste > Critical Strike > Versatility.

Mastery is easily the most important stat that Devastation Evokers can attempt to stack since their spec’s specific Mastery is Giantkiller, which allows them to deal extra damage based on their target’s current HP. The more HP your target has, the more damage you’ll do, meaning you can effectively get the most out of your burst-heavy rotation at the start of encounters.

Best Devastation Evoker trinkets, rings, and weapons in Dragonflight season two

Devastation Evoker comes to life when given the right items to succeed. To unlock your class’ full potential, you’ll need a four-piece “Obsidian Secrets” tier set bonus from Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. Devastation Evokers are at their strongest with a four-piece bonus from the new raid, as the difference between having these four items and not having them is practically night and day for the spec.

Obsidian Secrets two-set bonus: Disintegrate and Pyre pierce enemies with Obsidian Shards, dealing 12 percent of damage done as Volcanic damage over eight seconds.

Obsidian Secrets four-set bonus: Empower spells deal eight percent increased damage and cause your Obsidian Shards to blaze with power, dealing 200 percent more damage for five seconds. During Dragonrage, shards always blaze with power.

The extra power you’ll gain from Obsidian Shards is what makes Devastation Evokers so strong since the tier set practically adds another passive effect to their kit. While the spec is strong on its own, the addition of another passive source of damage is incredibly valuable.

The best trinkets available to Devastation Evokers are the Mastery-heavy Irideus Fragment from the Halls of Infusion, as well as the class-specific trinket Neltharion’s Call to Chaos, which is available from the second-to-last boss of Aberrus, the Echo of Neltharion.

The Entropic Convergence Loop, Tormentor’s Siphoning Signet, and Loop of Vitriolic Intent will be your best options for rings in season two, while Erethos, the Empty Promise is Devastation’s best available weapon. Since Erethos drops off Scalecommander Sarkareth, the final boss of Aberrus, it will be available at a higher item level than all other weapons in the game. The Ancestral Stoneshaper, a two-handed Haste/Mastery mace from Brackenhide Hollow, is also a viable option.

Best gems, potions, and consumables for Devastation Evoker

The best gems for Devastation Evokers are Keen Neltharite and Skillful Illimited Diamonds. You can only have one Skillful Illimited Diamond socketed on your character at once, though the rest of your gem sockets should be filled with Keen Neltharite to maximize the amount of Mastery your Evoker has.

You should always be eating a Grand Banquet of the Kalu’ak before each encounter, in addition to drinking a Phial of Elemental Chaos. As is the case with most DPS classes, the Elemental Potion of Ultimate Power should be your go-to combat potion. A Buzzing Rune should also always be applied to your weapon, giving it a temporary Critical Strike increase.