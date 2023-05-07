All Very Rare items in WoW Dragonflight’s new raid Aberrus

Love them or hate them, “Very Rare” items are making a comeback in WoW: Dragonflight’s second raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. These items have a significantly lower drop rate, but are usually stronger than other options at their respective gear slots, making them desirable for all classes and specs eligible to earn them.

Aberrus will introduce six Very Rare items to the game, with players having a chance to reap the rewards of their excessive strength. In season one, Very Rare items sometimes defined a spec’s throughput altogether, with some players relying entirely on items such as the Seal of Diurna’s Chosen or the Whispering Incarnate Icon.

Related: What item level gear drops in WoW Dragonflight’s Aberrus raid?

In Aberrus, the six Very Rare items are broken down by gear slot, with four trinkets, one polearm, and one cloak to obtain. Some Very Rare items will only be available to certain classes, including the three class-specific trinkets that drop off of the second-to-last boss in the raid, Echo of Neltharion.

Here are all items classified as Very Rare on the Aberrus loot table.

All Very Rare items in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible

Screaming Black Dragonscale (Trinket): Your attacks and abilities have a chance to grant you ephemeral dragon wings, increasing your Critical Strike by 1,017 and your Leech by 319 for 15 seconds. Use: Call upon an echo of Neltharion’s power to crash to the ground below you, dealing 32,227 Shadowflame damage to nearby enemies if you have traveled at least 15 yards (three minute cooldown). This item drops from Kazzara, the first boss of Aberrus.

(Trinket): Your attacks and abilities have a chance to grant you ephemeral dragon wings, increasing your Critical Strike by 1,017 and your Leech by 319 for 15 seconds. Use: Call upon an echo of Neltharion’s power to crash to the ground below you, dealing 32,227 Shadowflame damage to nearby enemies if you have traveled at least 15 yards (three minute cooldown). Djaruun, Pillar of the Elder Flame (Polearm): Use: Ignite the Elder Flame to siphon the heat from nearby enemies, dealing 5,946 Fire damage to them and causing your melee abilities to unleash waves of ancient lava, dealing 17,838 Fire damage split between all enemies struck for 10 seconds. This item drops from Rashok, the fourth boss of Aberrus.

(Polearm): Use: Ignite the Elder Flame to siphon the heat from nearby enemies, dealing 5,946 Fire damage to them and causing your melee abilities to unleash waves of ancient lava, dealing 17,838 Fire damage split between all enemies struck for 10 seconds. Voice of the Silent Star (Cloak): Whenever nearby allies take damage, the Voice has a chance to beckon you. Upon hearing its call 10 times you fully submit to its influence, stealing 132 of the four nearest allies’ lowest secondary stat, and giving you the stolen amount plus 1,979 to your highest secondary stat for eight seconds. This item drops from Scalecommander Sarkareth, the ninth and final boss of Aberrus.

(Cloak): Whenever nearby allies take damage, the Voice has a chance to beckon you. Upon hearing its call 10 times you fully submit to its influence, stealing 132 of the four nearest allies’ lowest secondary stat, and giving you the stolen amount plus 1,979 to your highest secondary stat for eight seconds.

All Echo of Neltharion class trinkets in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Each of the following three items drops off the Echo of Neltharion, the second-to-last boss of Aberrus. These three Very Rare items are all trinkets, and they are only eligible to be looted by certain classes. These three pieces of loot will be extremely strong, even though they hit your character with a personalized debuff. Talented players will be able to make the most of these trinkets, as they’ll each increase the primary stat of your character and give you a massive opportunity to deal burst damage while under the trinkets’ effects.

Neltharion’s Call to Chaos : Your area effect spells and abilities have a chance to grant you 2,443 primary stat and increase damage you receive by five percent for 18 seconds. Classes: Warrior, Paladin, Mage, Demon Hunter, and Evoker Stats: 651 Critical Strike

: Your area effect spells and abilities have a chance to grant you 2,443 primary stat and increase damage you receive by five percent for 18 seconds. Neltharion’s Call to Suffering : Your harmful debuffs, periodic spells, and abilities have a chance to grant you 3,493 primary stat and suffer 55,209 Shadow damage over 12 seconds. Classes: Rogue, Priest, Death Knight, and Druid Stats: 537 Versatility

: Your harmful debuffs, periodic spells, and abilities have a chance to grant you 3,493 primary stat and suffer 55,209 Shadow damage over 12 seconds. Neltharion’s Call to Dominance : Casting spells and abilities has a chance to grant you a stack of Domineering Arrogance up to 10. Using your major cooldown grants you 1,171 primary stat per stack and reduces your movement speed by 10 percent for 10 seconds. Classes: Hunter, Shaman, Warlock, and Monk Stats: 651 Haste

: Casting spells and abilities has a chance to grant you a stack of Domineering Arrogance up to 10. Using your major cooldown grants you 1,171 primary stat per stack and reduces your movement speed by 10 percent for 10 seconds.

For the sake of consistency, all of the numbers and stats mentioned in this piece were taken from the Mythic-difficulty versions of the items.