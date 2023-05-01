What item level gear drops in WoW Dragonflight’s Aberrus raid?

For many World of Warcraft players, raiding is the most direct source of loot they can encounter. And with nine bosses being featured in Dragonflight’s newest raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, there’s plenty of loot to scoop up. Aberrus will open on Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties at the same time, giving players the chance to run through the raid as many times as they can and earn as much loot as possible.

Like most WoW raids, the loot in Aberrus gets progressively better the deeper you go into the raid. The item level of gear that drops in the back-end of the raid will outscale gear that you earn from its first few bosses. Players should start to replace their gear from season one as they get progressively further into the instance.

Related: What is the maximum item level in WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.1?

Here is a full table of the gear (and its item levels) that you can expect to drop in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.

WoW: Dragonflight Aberrus loot table

Boss LFR item level Normal item level Heroic item level Mythic item level Kazzara 402 415 428 441 The Amalgamation Chamber 402 415 428 441 The Forgotten Experiments 402 415 428 441 Rashok, the Elder 405 418 431 444 Assault of the Zaqali 405 418 431 444 Zskarn 408 421 434 447 Magmorax 408 421 434 447 Echo of Neltharion 411 424 437 450* Scalecommander Sarkareth 411 424 437 450*

Gear from Aberrus will scale all the way up to a maximum item level of 450 on Mythic difficulty, with the minimum item level found in the raid being 402. Gear from Raid Finder difficulty tops out at item level 411, which is lower than gear from even the first boss on Normal difficulty. Unless you’re absolutely pressed for time, there’s little reason to dive into LFR.

Related: What is the maximum item level in WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.1?

All gear from Aberrus can be upgraded to item level 441 with the use of Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests. There is just one way to get gear past that point: Clear the raid on Mythic difficulty. The only items that scale up past item level 450 are the “Very Rare” items that drop off of the final two bosses in Aberrus—Echo of Neltharion and Scalecommander Sarkareth. Each of those two bosses has items that are item level 457 should they drop on Mythic difficulty.