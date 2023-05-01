Do you still need Valor in WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.1?

In the first Mythic+ season of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Valor points were one of the most important currencies your character could earn. Valor was necessary to upgrade all of your Mythic+ gear, and with each new rank you achieved in your Mythic+ climb, you could upgrade your gear further.

But in season two of Dragonflight, the item upgrade system is becoming more streamlined—and as a result, Valor is being done away with.

Valor will no longer be used as a method of upgrading gear in WoW: Dragonflight once season two launches on May 9. Before that date, you should use up any leftover Valor in your bags to upgrade your characters’ Mythic+ gear or secure any transmog pieces from the Vault of the Incarnates that you want through the Revival Catalyst.

Any fully upgraded season one gear will be outpaced early on in the new Mythic+ season, with keystone level nine dungeons dropping item level 415 gear.

What will Valor be replaced with in WoW: Dragonflight season two?

In place of Valor, season two gear will be upgradable by way of Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests, each of which can be obtained through a variety of activities, including open-world content, Mythic+ dungeons, and raids. Throughout your playtime in Patch 10.1, you’ll encounter these two new currencies as you naturally play the game.

Related: What are WoW Dragonflight Flightstones and how do you get them

In season two, Blizzard is making an effort to make the upgrading process more holistic. Almost any item, regardless of its source, will be upgradeable with Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests. Gear that’s upgraded with Shadowflame Crests can be brought all the way up to item level 441.