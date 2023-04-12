Dragonflight is the latest World of Warcraft expansion, bringing a new race, zone, campaign, quests, and several system and feature overhauls, which have been necessary to keep players and bring players back to WoW.

In the WoW Dragonflight 2023 Roadmap, several upcoming updates will help fix any issues players find, add new quests and items, and introduce new areas like the Forbidden Reach from Patch 10.0.7.

One of the items you will need to obtain, especially if you’re interested in upgrading your equipment, is the Dragonflight Flightstones. So, what are they, and how do you get them?

WoW Dragonflight Flightstones, explained

Simply put, the WoW Dragonflight Flightstones are a form of currency that can be earned and used to upgrade Dragonflight Season Two PvE equipment during that specific season. This means the Flightstones utilized to upgrade the Season Two PvE equipment may differ from what will be needed in Season Three, and so on.

So, if you want to upgrade your Season Two equipment, you must get Flightstones. Thankfully, you can get Flightstones in various ways, including via dungeons, raids, world quests, and weekly events. And you’ll get more for completing content with a higher-difficulty level.

Although you may be eager to start collecting the Flightstones, you’ll have to wait until Dragonflight Season Two goes live on May 9.

Patch 10.1, dubbed the Embers of Neltharion, is Dragonflight’s first major patch update, launching on May 2. It will bring the Zaralek Cavern, Flightstones, a new Dragonriding mount, and more to Dragonflight.

And while you’ll be able to experience exciting new content in this significant update, you’ll have to wait a few more days for Season Two to launch to start collecting Flightstones and upgrade your Season Two equipment. But with all the new content and Season Two coming in Patch 10.1, it’s sure to be worth the wait!