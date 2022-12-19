What item level gear do Mythic+ dungeons drop in WoW: Dragonflight?

Mythic+ is one of the best ways to quickly boost your character's item level.

If there’s one major reason anyone runs Mythic+ dungeons in World of Warcraft, it’s for the sweet loot that drops at the end of them. Mythic+ dungeons are one of the best ways to quickly gear your character in WoW since there’s no limit on how many of them you can run each week, unlike base-level Mythic dungeons.

Groups are guaranteed at least two pieces of gear at the end of each Mythic+ dungeon, with the personal loot system being used to determine who gets gear. The recipients of loot are random for each run. 

Even beyond the gear you receive just from running dungeons, you’ll also have a chance to pick a piece of extremely strong gear out of your Great Vault each week. The Great Vault gives rewards based on the highest level keystone dungeons you complete each week, up to a maximum of keystone level 20. 

Gear from Mythic+ dungeons can scale all the way up to item level 405, with Great Vault loot maxing out at item level 421. Pieces of gear you earn from dungeons can also be upgraded with Valor Points. With plenty of loot to acquire across the board, here’s what the Mythic+ loot table looks like for Dragonflight season one. 

WoW: Dragonflight Mythic+ loot table

Keystone levelDungeon run lootGreat Vault loot
2376382
3376385
4379385
5379389
6382389
7385392
8385395
9389395
10392398
11392402
12392405
13392408
14395408
15398411
16398415
17402415
18402418
19405418
20405421

With the launch of Dragonflight season one, players can earn up to item level 421 gear from the Great Vault at the start of each weekly reset. Completing a +20 Mythic keystone dungeon will net you a piece of gear that scales all the way up to item level 421, the equivalent of gear that drops off of Mythic level Kurog Grimtotem and Dathea. 

It’s most optimal to complete a +20 run each week to give yourself the best chance at having a significant upgrade to your character. You’d have to complete eight +20 keys each week to have your pick of three different max-item level pieces. 