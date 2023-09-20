Your pet is one of your most reliable sources of damage as a Hunter.

In WoW Classic, the overall goal of a Hunter is to consistently deal out damage, and one of your strongest tools in accomplishing that goal is going to be your pet.

There are over a dozen different types of pets in WoW Classic, and each focuses on different facets of gameplay, including raw damage, defensive potential, and even crowd control. But, most of the time, especially in the endgame, damage is going to be your biggest concern.

Leveling a Hunter in WoW Classic will provide you with plenty of opportunities to tame new pets and expand your stables, but these options are going to be the best in the game. Here are the best Hunter pets in WoW Classic.

Best Hunter pets for leveling in WoW Classic

We don’t really recommend getting hung up on your pet’s abilities in the early stages of the game. It’s not going to be until the later segments of the leveling process (and the endgame) that your pet’s abilities are going to make a serious difference in your overall damage profile.

With that in mind, we recommend going for a simple pet while leveling—one that’s easy to tame and will still provide you with a strong damage profile. We recommend that you get a Cat, Owl, or Raptor to stick by your side while leveling, as each of these pets has high damage ceilings and scales well throughout the entire questing process. Cats can be obtained in almost every Alliance and Horde starting zone, while Owls are going to be Alliance-specific in the early game (found in Teldrassil), and Raptors are going to be more Horde-specific (found in Durotar and the Barrens).

In Classic Hardcore, it might seem tempting to get a pet that leans on the side of durability due to the fact that you want to stay alive as best you can. But don’t fall for that trap. You still want to pump out DPS.

Best endgame Hunter pets in WoW Classic

Your pet options get a lot more narrow in the Classic endgame. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you hit the endgame in Classic WoW, your options for Hunter pets become a lot more limited as optimizing your pet’s DPS is going to be narrowed to just three choices. Of course, play what you want, but if you’re a certified min-maxer, these three pets are going to be the best possible options if you want to get the most damage out of your pet as possible.

The WoW Classic community widely accepts these three Hunter pets as the best endgame pets in the game:

Bloodaxe Worg (Wolf)

The Bloodaxe Worg is obtained in Lower Blackrock Spire and is desired for their max-rank version of Furious Howl, which increases the damage output of party members’ physical attacks.

Broken Tooth (Cat)

A rare elite spawn that can be tamed in the Badlands, Broken Tooth is a popular choice due to its absurd 1.0 attack-per-second attack speed.

Son of Hakkar (Wind Serpent)

Found in Zul’Gurub, the Son of Hakkar has the much-sought-after spell Lightning Breath available at its maximum rank, making it a strong DPS threat.

Regardless of which Hunter pet you choose to have by your side, you’re going to want to maximize your damage as much as possible. When you get the chance to tame one of these pets, though, take it.

About the author