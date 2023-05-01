What is the maximum item level in WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.1?

For all of you min-maxers and go-getters out there.

A new World of Warcraft: Dragonflight patch is here, and with it, a bevy of new items have been added to the game-wide loot table.

Most of the loot you’ll be earning in season two of Dragonflight, which starts on May 9, will come from Mythic+ dungeons and raiding. And with a new upgrade system in place, reaching the highest-possible item level will be somewhat easier than it was in season one.

Between loot sources such as open-world events, Mythic+ dungeons, and Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, gearing up in Patch 10.1 will be particularly smooth—especially since item upgrades have been streamlined with the introduction of Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests. Valor has been removed completely from the gearing process, and upgrading items should be a lot easier moving forward.

Additionally, item upgrades should feel more lucrative since nearly every piece of gear in the game has an upgrade track attached to it. Gear that’s upgradable can be raised all the way up to item level 441, applying a soft ceiling to your character’s item level.

Getting your character to item level 441 should be a goal for most high-end WoW players during Dragonflight season two. Beyond that point, loot sources will be fewer and farther between. Only Mythic raid bosses and the Great Vault will reward players with loot that scales past item level 441.

How to get the highest item level loot in WoW: Dragonflight season two

To get loot at item level 444, you’ll have to defeat the fourth and fifth bosses of Aberrus—Rashok, the Elder and Assault of the Zaqali—on Mythic difficulty or complete Mythic+ dungeons at keystone levels 18 and 19. The sixth and seventh bosses of Aberrus—Zskarn and Magmorax—drop loot at item level 447, along with level 20 Mythic+ dungeons

The final two bosses—Echo of Neltharion and Scalecommander Sarkareth—will drop item level 450 loot on Mythic difficulty. Both bosses also drop “Very Rare” items at ilvl 457, which is the highest item level that a single piece of loot will have in Patch 10.1.

With that in mind, the maximum item level that players can reach on their own is likely going to be around 450. For reference, the final bosses of Mythic Vault of the Incarnates dropped ilvl 424 gear, and players are reaching an average item level of 424 with the expansion’s first patch coming to a close. It’s likely that the best players in the world will eventually crest the item level 450 threshold at some point in the back-end of season two’s lifespan.