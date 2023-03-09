WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 raid: All bosses in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible

There are nine bosses in total, and you'll probably be able to guess a couple.

Blizzard recently announced that players will delve into Neltharion’s secret laboratory in Patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft Dragonflight in the new raid Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible—and a recent PTR build has unveiled the enemies we should expect to see.

The nine-boss instance sits deep in the game’s new zone called the Zaralek Cavern, and as you might expect from a Neltharion-themed instance, it is loaded with dark hellish color schemes that will make you feel like you’re back in Blackrock Mountain again.

Related: These are the bosses, rewards, and release date for WoW Dragonflight Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible raid

The exact release date of Patch 10.1 and Aberrus is not yet available, but it’s expected that the patch and its corresponding raid will drop sometime in the late spring or early summer. In its announcement this week, Blizzard showed off images of two bosses that players will face, and with the PTR build live now, players have tentative names for all nine bosses, including a couple that will be especially familiar.

All bosses in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible

Blizzard teased Scalecommander Sarkareth as an enemy to WoW players in its official Embers of Neltharion announcement, but with a PTR build now live, it’s confirmed that the Sundered Flame leader is set to be the final boss of Aberrus.

To get to Sarkareth, players will first need to defeat an Echo of Neltharion himself. It makes sense that players would once again be forced to face off with the powerful enigmatic aspect that turned into Deathwing the Destroyer in Cataclysm.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Prior to facing those two notable final bosses, players will have to go against more than a handful of bosses that include a dragon in elementium armor that closely resembles Deathwing and a lava hydra with three heads that is akin to the Cerberus from Greek mythology.

Here are all the bosses in WoW’s Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.