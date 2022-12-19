In Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment reworked the entire profession system to increase its importance and value in the end game. So now, there are a ton of high-quality recipes and goods locked behind different Renowns and reputations on the Dragon Isles, especially for secondary professions. Although the process of leveling your profession is now, to an extent, more complex and time-consuming than ever before, it has also never been more rewarding to have rare recipes.

Cooking is one of the World of Warcraft’s professions that hasn’t changed much since coming into Dragonflight. Unlike primary professions that now have item quality, recipe difficulty, and profession specializations, Cooking is still the same old profession that uses the old leveling system—from one to 100. The only problem Cooking currently has is that is incredibly grindy and you have to get lucky with drops to level it up to max. Once you reach max level, it’s smooth sailing from there on.

No matter if you’re stuck at level 50 of Cooking or if you just took up Cooking, here’s a full guide on how to level up Cooking in Dragonflight—from Cooking trainers to how to level the last couple of levels that might contribute to your premature hair loss.

Locations of Cooking trainers in WoW Dragonflight

You can find Cooking trainers in each zone of the Dragon Isles. Here’s the list of all Cooking trainers in Dragonflight and their coordinates:

Cooking trainers in the Waking Shores

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Head Chef Stacks at the Wingrest Embassy (76.4, 35.7)

Head Chef Stacks at the Dragonscale Basecamp (47,1 82.7)

Cooking trainers in Ohn’ahran Plains

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Gordul Razamen at Teerakai (41.2, 57.2)

Cooking trainers in the Azure Span

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Elder Kinaa at Iskaara (13.6, 48.6)

Cooking trainers in Thaldraszus

Erugosa at the Roasted Ram in Valdrakken (46.6 46.6)

Shopping list for leveling Cooking in Dragonflight

Ingredient Amount Source Ohn’ahran Potato 20 General Goods, Trade Goods or Cooking Supplies vendors Three-Cheese Blend 10 General Goods, Trade Goods or Cooking Supplies vendors Salt Deposit 20 Drops from Mining or buy from auction house Conveniently Packaged Ingredients 100 General Goods, Trade Goods or Cooking Supplies vendors Maybe Meat 135 Drops from Fishing and killing Grazing Bruffalon or buy from auction house Scalebelly Mackarel 12 Drops from Fishing or buy from auction house Pebbled Rock Salts 24 Cook with Salt Deposit or buy from auction house Fated Fortune Card 45 Inscription or buy from auction house Thaldraszian Cocoa Powder 130 General Goods, Trade Goods or Cooking Supplies vendors Pastry Packets 220 General Goods, Trade Goods or Cooking Supplies vendors Temporal Dragonhead 12 Drops from Fishing or buy from auction house Ribbled Mollusk Meat 12 Drops from Fishing or buy from auction house

How to level Cooking in WoW Dragonflight

The recipes for the first 50 levels can be learned from Cooking Trainers. For Fated Fortune Cookie, you’ll need to either buy Fated Fortune Cards from the auction house or craft them with Inscription and roll them. The drop chance isn’t high, but it’s your best bet compared to other recipes.

For Timely Demise, you’ll need to get a drop from Fishing called Draconic Recipe in a Bottle, which has a chance to drop the recipe for Timely Demise. If you plan on finding this recipe while Fishing, it’s highly advised you unlock Fishing Holes (Iskaara Tuskarr Renown four) and get Draconium Fisherfriend or Khaz’gorite Fisherfriend from the auction house or Crafting Orders to increase your Perception.

You can also get this by turning in 15 Copper Coins of the Isles for one Silver Coin of the Isles and buying Weighted Sac of Swog Treasures or exchanging five Silver Coins for one Gold Coin to open Immaculate Sac of Swog Treasures. Draconic Recipe in a Bottle may contain other fish-based recipes that you can use to level up Cooking like Filet of Fangs or Salt-Baked Fishcake. But it’s most likely to get Timely Demise the first time you open Draconic Recipe in a Bottle.

one to five – Cook five Twice-Baked Potato

Cook five to 15 – Cook 10 Pebbled Rock Salt

Cook 15 to 25 – Cook 10 Probably Protein

Cook 25 to 40 – Cook 15 Hopefully Healthy

Cook 40 to 50 – Cook 10 Salted Meat Fish

Cook 50 to 90 – Cook 40 Fated Fortune Cookie

Cook 90 to 100 – Cook 10 Timely Demise

How to get all rare Cooking recipes in WoW Dragonflight

Simple Fish Dishes

Item Source Filet of Fangs Draconic Recipe in a Bottle Salt-Baked Fishcake Draconic Recipe in a Bottle Seamoth Surprise Draconic Recipe in a Bottle Timely Demise Draconic Recipe in a Bottle

Deluxe Fish Dishes

Item Source Aromatic Seafood Platter Discover when cooking Seamoth Surprise or Timely Demise Feisty Fish Sticks Discover when cooking Filet of Fangs or Timely Demise Great Cerulean Sea Discover when cooking Seamoth Surprise or Salt-Baked Fishcake Revenge, Served Cold Discover when cooking Seamoth Surprise or Filet of Fangs Sizzling Seafood Medley Discover when cooking Salt-Baked Fishcake or Timely Demise Aromatic Seafood Platter Discover when cooking Salt-Baked Fishcake or Filet of Fangs

Great Feasts