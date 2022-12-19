Leveling up Cooking in Dragonflight is a bit more complicated than it has been in previous World of Warcraft expansions. Typically, you’d level up your Cooking from zero to 100 by simply cooking NPC–taught recipes. In Dragonflight, it’s a different story since you can level up your Cooking up to level 50 and then you need to find rare recipes to continue your grind.

One of those rare recipes you can use to level up your Cooking up to 90 is the Fated Fortune Cookie. Coming from Fated Fortune Cards, the recipe is extremely difficult and rare to find unless you want to cash out roughly 8,000 gold at the auction house.

Here’s the quickest way to get your hands on the Fated Fortune Cookie recipe to level up your Cooking skills in no time.

How to get the Fated Fortune Cookie recipe in WoW Dragonflight

To get the Fated Fortune Cookie recipe in Dragonflight, you’ll need to have luck on your side. The only currently known source of the Fated Fortune Cookie recipe is the Fortune Cards. Crafted by Inscribes of the Dragon Isles, Fated Fortune Cards have a chance to drop the Fated Fortune Cookie recipe. The drop chance is currently unknown, so it may vary how long will it take you to get your hands on this recipe.

If you’re really eager to get this recipe, you can buy Fated Fortune Cards from the auction house and test your luck. Aside from that, you can try crafting your Fated Fortune Cards since the recipe is learned at level 10 and it only takes one Glittering Parchment, two Iridescent Water, and one rare Ink from the Dragon Isles—Blazing Ink, Serene Ink, or Flourishing Ink.

If you’re not in the mood to test your luck with Fated Fortune Cards, you can always go the safe route and buy the Fated Fortune Cookie recipe directly from the auction house. The recipe is rare so it might cost you somewhere between 4,000 and 8,000 gold, depending on your server and its population.