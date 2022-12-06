It’s no secret that World of Warcraft players love seeing big numbers flashing on their screens. What’s more, it’s been like that since the dawn of the game back in 2004. The main reasons why WoW players take delight in pumping out big DPS is, first, because it’s incredibly satisfying, and second, because it means they finally mastered their class, and their reward is to finally see their character topping the DPS meters.

The latest WoW expansion, Dragonflight, just dropped on the live servers on Nov. 28, and after the initial impressions settled in, we can safely separate some DPS specializations from the rest of the pack thanks to their sheer damage output, the utility they bring to the table, and the value of their defensive cooldowns. Coming from Shadowlands to the Dragonflight pre-patch on Oct. 25, and the release of expansion on Nov. 28, the meta changed its colors. This is largely due to reworked talent tree systems that were established upon the tree talents from the original game back in 2004.

So, let’s see which classes you can expect to effortlessly top the DPS charts and which classes will struggle to kill even the simple trash mobs in Mythic+ runs. Bear in mind that this guide is based on a video Max “Maximum” Smith did with popular WoW streamers and content creators known for playing their class. On top of that, you should take this tier list with a grain of salt because this is not a definitive list, and it’s likely to change any day now as Blizzard Entertainment balances the game even more.

WoW Dragonflight DPS tier list

S+ tier

Image via Blizzard

Havoc Demon Hunter

Coming into Dragonflight from Shadowlands, Havoc Demon Hunters got extremely lucky. The entire spec came out better than expected after the talent trees were introduced to the game. Originally, Havoc Demon Hunters simply had too many limitations when it come to the talents that the spec couldn’t find its identity and function properly in different scenarios. Now, Havoc Demon Hunters basically have a tool in their kit for almost any situation and scale nicely with their stats. The only downside is that they sometimes have to sacrifice some defensive spells for more damage.

S tier

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Assassination Rogue

Unholy Death Knight

Outlaw Rogue

The biggest winners of the Dragonflight pre-patch and the entire expansion, for now, are Rogues, especially Assassination and Outlaw. Assassination Rogue in Dragonflight is sitting in a comfortable position while having more valuable two and three-minute cooldowns and strong damage output. Because of that, they are guaranteed to land a spot in Mythic+ dungeons and raid, if the damage stays unchanged.

Another class that got lucky with the new talent system is Unholy Death Knight. The class got a full rework, while Blizzard still kept core gameplay intact. So, we still have spells like Festering Strikes, but in a better state. The talent tree is full of versatility, and you can easily opt into different builds, especially for cleaves, AoE, and single-target burst.

In Dragonflight, Outlaw Rogue became simpler and more intuitive to play. On top of that, the class has smoother gameplay and rotation to pick up and a lot of versatility. Bear in mind, though, that the spec still has a high APM, and it’s recommended to pick it up after you’ve mastered the basics of the Rogue class as a whole.

A tier

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Feral Druid

Windwalker Monk

Devastation Evoker

Furry Warrior

Frost Mage

Fire Mage

Demonology Warlock

Frost Death Knight

Thankfully, the balancing team used Dragonflight as an opportunity to rework Feral Druid to make the class a stand-alone class that has a distinctive identity separate from the Assassination Rogue playstyle. So, they put the damage back into bleeds and the class is the most it has ever been. So, there will definitely be a spot for Feral Druids in both Mythic+ dungeons and raids. The only downside the devs will need to address is the lack of personal defensives.

Windwalker in Dragonflight has a nice and clean design that ties together nicely. The class will excel in both Mythic+ runs and raids with strong cleave and AoE damage, utility, and all versatility looming in the talents. Besides, the class is one of the more forgiving classes when it comes to learning WoW.

Devastation Evoker has been changed a couple of times already since the moment class landed on Alpha. When it comes to Devastation Evokers, the most crucial part is to find the right build for each situation since the damage output can vary greatly depending on your talents. It’s advised to fully read the talents and experiment with them a bit to find the build that best suits you. The only flaw Devastation Evoker has is that the class simply generates too much threat, and can, at times, take aggro while in high-risk situations.

This iteration of Fury Warrior is easily one of the best Fury Warrior versions the community has ever seen. The spec didn’t get any major changes and it was only tweaked. Since the spec got tons of quality-of-life changes, though, it now plays more smoothly and intuitively.

Frost and Fire Mage, similar to Fury Warrior, didn’t get plenty of changes to their core rotation. In fact, both specs still have the same playstyle just like in Shadowlands. Both Frost and Fire Mage still have great utility, strong DPS output for AoE and single-target encounters, and can easily outshine any class if played to their maximum.

Until a couple of weeks ago, Demonology Warlocks would find their favorite spec on the top of this tier list. Only recently, Blizzard heavily buffed Demonology Warlock and skyrocketed the class to the top of this list. The main reason why the class had been in a poor state previous to these buffs is that Blizzard fixed tons of bugs the spec had that allowed strong damage output. Now, the spec is in a decent state with more than enough damage, utility, and big cooldowns at their disposal.

The final spot in the A tier is reserved for Frost Death Knights. Unlike other classes, Frost Death Knights didn’t receive tons of updates, and, instead, got additions to spells that were already there. Basically, the class was only freshened up, and it will be one of the go-to picks when playing high-level Mythic+ dungeons and organized raids.

B tier

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Elemental Shaman

Beastmastery Hunter

Subtlety Rogue

Balance Druid

Arms Warrior

Destruction Warlock

Enhancement Shaman

Despite not being in the A-tier section, Elemental Shamans are still in a strong spot in Dragonflight for PvE content because of their strong damage output. The spec got only minor tweaks and now has smoother and more intuitive gameplay in accordance with class fantasy. More commonly, you’ll see Elemental Shaman in Mythic+ runs because the spec lacks true utility for competitive raiding.

After years of being left in a ditch, Beastmastery Hunter is in a decent state. This is mainly because Blizzard gave the spec two stacks on Kill Command that now basically won’t have a cooldown on this ability. On top of this, the class became more interactive and interesting to play since you simply don’t let your pets play, but you join them too.

When it comes to Balance Druids, there’s a huge discrepancy in opinion in the community. While some players praise that the spec feels better with more Astral Power at their disposal, better AoE damage, and more complexity, the others complain about Balance Druids having to choose silence over more damage and want to shift the rotation away from Stellar Flare, a heavy damage DoT. Generally speaking, Balance has both strong damage output and enough utility to still be relevant, but it’s far from its previous glory days of Shadowlands.

In the next spot, we’ll find Arms Warrior. Although the class got plenty of quality-of-life changes coming into Dragonflight, the spec is, believe it or not, suffering from having too much Rage with no real Rage sinks in their kit. Still, they can output strong numbers in both AoE and single-target scenarios, while bringing enough utility to the table.

The last two spots are left for Destruction Warlock and Enhancement Shaman. The specs are two well-rounded specs that are simply Jack of all trades, master of none. They have okayish DPS but still fall behind Rogues. They have utility, but they are nowhere near to utility of Mages. Generally, the specs are, design-wise, in a great state and only need finetuning the numbers to top the charts once again.

C tier

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shadow Priest

Survival Hunter

Coming into Dragonflight, Shadow Priest got the short end of the stick. Currently, the class seems unfinished and simply has too many different systems trying to simultaneously exist in the talent trees. The spells simply lack synergy and seem as if they exist as separate units on your spell bar. In simple terms, Blizzard still has a long way to go with Shadow Priests to see them become at least relevant in Mythic+ dungeons and raids.

Although Survival Hunters finally got to spam Raptor Strike, the class still needs tuning and designing tweaks to make it at least, somewhat relevant in PvE. The general idea behind the design to be a melee carry trapping enemies and nuking any enemy close to you is there, but the execution failed. So, the spec will still need some love to be in a decent state.

D tier

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Affliction Warlock

Arcane Mage

Marksmanship Hunter

Retribution Paladin

Affliction Warlock and Arcane Mage have essentially gotten no major quality-of-life changes, and unfortunately, everything about these two specs feels awful–from utility to damage. Similar to Shadow Priest, the spec will need love on every front, especially talent trees, to see a similar play rate as they did in the past.

Design-wise, the Marksmanship Hunter rotation has become more interactive and fluid. Damage-wise, Marksmanship Hunter has been left in the gutter together with Arcane Mages and Destruction Warlocks. So, the spec finally feels nice to play with every button on your keyboard being important, until you see your damage numbers. So, the only change Marksmanship Hunter needs to see are better numbers to once again be one of the best specs for raiding.

The last spot on our tier list has been saved for all Retribution Paladins praying for changes. First of all, the entire rotation seems bloated, forced, and difficult to pick up. Then, Retribution Paladins have extremely weak defensive cooldowns. On top of all of this, they offer no utility for raids and Mythic+ runs. Basically, the entire spec needs to be reworked and, in this state, there’s no chance to see the spec in high Mythic+ runs, let alone a competitive environment.