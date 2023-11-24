Hilarious WoW meme perfectly sums up the melee DPS struggle

For the most part, WoW’s classes were surprisingly well-balanced in Dragonflight’s first two seasons, but season three feels like a step in the wrong direction for melee DPS—unless you’re a Demon Hunter.

Havoc is consistently topping DPS meters right now and is easily the best melee DPS spec in the game, and the season three tier list proves it. Rogues, Warriors, Shamans, Paladins, and Death Knights keep getting the shaft in favor of Demon Hunters, and we’re starting to get frustrated.

On Nov. 23, an irked Redditor posted a hilarious meme that accurately describes how it feels to be a melee DPS in Dragonflight season three. If you’re a well-geared Demon Hunter, you can get into Mythic+ groups easily, but you’ll have a much harder time if you’re playing any other melee DPS.

The meme doesn’t even include Feral Druids, Windwalker Monks, or Survival Hunters, which is very telling of how lackluster those specs are right now. “As a WW main, I love how they aren’t even included on the chart. It’s perfect for the state of the spec,” the top comment reads. Monks never get enough love, and it’s sad to see them stagnating at the bottom of the tier list year after year.

In fact, both DPS specs for Warriors and Death Knights are in the bottom half of the tier list, and the other melee DPS classes aren’t faring much better. The only notable standout is Outlaw Rogue, which sits solidly at the top of A-tier but still doesn’t hold a candle to Havoc Demon Hunter. “As outlaw, I do feel very strong and with a great deal of utility to aid the group. But demon hunters make me feel weak and inadequate,” another Redditor commented.

Eyes up, Blizzard—it’s time to bring Demon Hunters back down to earth, or at least buff the other melee DPS specs so they stand a chance.