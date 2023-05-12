WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5: Augmentation Evoker release date, abilities, and more

In WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, a new specialization is being added for Evokers: Augmentation. WoW’s newest class was originally launched with just two specializations, but a third option is being added halfway through the expansion.

As WoW’s story continues to develop around the Black and Bronze Dragonflights, a specialization that draws upon their powers makes almost too much sense. Augmentation Evokers will thematically fit those two flights, as their abilities will revolve around the power of the Earth, as well as the ability to shift time itself. Augmentation Evokers will use their abilities to provide boosts to their teammates, as they’ll act as a supportive class that uses buffs, stimulants, and crowd control to help their teammates reach their maximum potential.

The addition of Augmentation Evoker will mark the first time Blizzard has added a new spec to an existing class since Guardian Druids were added to the game in 2012, and is easily the biggest overhaul a class has received in terms of new options and playstyles since Survival Hunters were completely reworked in 2016.

Augmentation Evokers will be coming to the game later this year. Until then, here’s everything we know about the upcoming spec, including elements of their playstyle, as well as a potential release date.

What role will Augmentation Evokers play?

Augmentation Evokers will be classified as a DPS spec, although their playstyle should be reminiscent of a typical “support” class in other RPGs. Augmentation will still feature the core abilities of Evokers, including Hover, Living Flame, and Deep Breath, among others, although spells, passives, and talents from the Augmentation tree will provide Evoker players with an even newer way to play the already-extremely-fresh class.

Augmentation Evoker sample abilities

Augmentation Evokers are all about increasing your group’s healing and damage output. Here are some of the abilities and talents that were revealed alongside the announcement of Augmentation Evokers earlier this week.

Ebon Might

1.5-second cast, 30-second cooldown.

Increase your four nearest allies’ primary stat by a percentage of your own, and cause your Eruption to deal more damage for 10 seconds. Some of your other spells extend the duration of these effects.

Eruption

Two-second cast. Costs three Essence. Replaces Disintegrate.

Cause a violent eruption beneath an enemy’s feet, dealing Volcanic damage split between them and nearby enemies. Increases the duration of your active Ebon Might effects.

Augmentation Evoker sample talents

Blistering Scales

Protect an ally with explosive dragonscales, increasing their Armor by a percentage of your own. Melee attacks against them cause a scale to explode, dealing Volcanic damage to enemies near them.

Bestow Weyrnstone

Conjure a pair of Weyrnstones, one for your target ally and one for yourself. A Weyrnstone can be activated by the bearer to transport them to the other Weyrnstone’s location if they are within 100 yds.

When will Augmentation Evokers release?

Augmentation Evokers will be released alongside the launch of Patch 10.1.5 later this year. The patch does not have a release date at this time, although it’s expected to hit the live servers this summer, according to Blizzard. Until that point, WoW players can test out Augmentation Evoker on the Dragonflight public test realm.

