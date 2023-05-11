WoW Dragonflight’s new megadungeon will introduce boss players have requested for years

A new megadungeon for World of Warcraft Dragonflight is coming to the game with the launch of Patch 10.1.5 this summer. Although the prospect of a megadungeon had been teased by Blizzard Entertainment as early as last December, details for the instance were revealed in a developer update today.

Dragonflight’s upcoming megadungeon is called Dawn of the Infinite, and it will task players with stopping the Infinite Dragonflight in their quest to corrupt the Bronze dragon aspect Nozdormu into the Infinite dragon aspect Murozond. In the Dawn of the Infinite, players will face off against eight bosses, easily making it Dragonflight’s biggest dungeon, and the biggest since Tazavesh, the Veiled Market, which was released in July 2021.

Among those eight bosses in the Dawn of the Infinite will be Iridikron, the earthen dragon who became a main villain of Dragonflight after being freed by Raszageth in the Vault of the Incarnates. But the biggest namedrop Blizzard mentioned in today’s developer update was Galakrond, the legendary “Progenitor of Dragonkind.”

Galakrond is the first dragon to ever be introduced to Azeroth, and it’s from him that the dragon aspects were created. Galakrond has been an ever-present force in the lore of WoW, especially since the release of Wrath of the Lich King in 2008, when his massive skeleton served as a centerpiece to the zone Dragonblight. It was in that zone that Galakrond—who had begun to cannibalize his fellow dragons due to an unstoppable force of corruption—was struck down by the five dragon aspects.

Since that point, the possibility of the “Father of Dragons” being a potential boss in WoW has been a hot point of discussion within the WoW community. In the upcoming Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon, the player base’s wish will finally be granted.

Dawn of the Infinite will only be available on Mythic difficulty, according to Blizard. It will be released with the launch of WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5 this summer.

