All WoW Dragonflight season 2 tier sets

If we exclude Dragonriding, the return of tier sets is the best thing that happened to World of Warcraft in the past couple of years. First introduced to the game in 2004 with the release of the original WoW, tier sets are class-specific gear that empowers your spells after you obtain two and four set pieces.

In the first season of Dragonflight, tier sets were centered around Raszageth and the Primalist theme, bursting with elemental magic and storm effects. The second season of Dragonflight will have us venturing deep below the Obsidian Citadel in an attempt to chase down Raszageth’s cousins who were freed during a foul ritual in Vault of the Incarnates. There, we’ll explore a new zone, Zaralek Cavern, and deal with the remnants of Neltharion’s experiments in the new raid—Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.

In Abberrus, we’ll meet nine bosses that want to steal the legacy of the Dracthyr. As we defeat these bosses, we’ll earn new tier sets. Here’s a preview of all currently known tier sets in Dragonflight season two.

All WoW Dragonflight season two tier sets

On March 8, Blizzard Entertainment revealed everything coming in Patch 10.1: Embers of Neltharion. Other than stuff we already know like new zone, raid, and updates to the gearing system, Blizzard shared what season two tier sets will look like.

In the next season, the devs are focusing more on reviving the class fantasy with tier sets, instead of designing them in the image of the patch theme. In simple terms, the next patch will give you tier sets that take the class fantasy to the next level. Priests, for example, will receive gold and white embroidered sets and Mages will get arcane-like tier sets that just scream Mage with their rich blue and purple effects.

Hunter (Heroic), Monk, Demon Hunter, and Evoker tier sets in Dragonflight season two

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Druid, Warrior (Heroic), and Shaman tier sets in Dragonflight season two

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mage (Mythic), Rogue (Mythic), and Warlock (Elite PvP) in Dragonflight season two

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Death Knight, Priest, and Paladin in Dragonflight season two

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

We’ll update this article when more information about the tier sets is made available.