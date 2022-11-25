All tier sets and their bonuses for Vault of the Incarnates in WoW Dragonflight

Tier sets in World of Warcraft typically refer to specialization-specific armor that empowers either your base spells or passives. Added to the game in 2004, tier sets were removed in Battle for Azeroth and got replaced by Azerite Armor. From the moment tier sets were replaced by Azerite armor, the players desperately wanted tier sets back in the game since Azerite Armor didn’t quite extend the class and specialization fantasy like tier sets did. So, with Patch 9.2 and raid the Sepulcher of the First Ones, Blizzard brought back tier sets.

Seeing the sheer joy amongst the players, Blizzard decided to keep the tier sets in the game and make them a big part of the upcoming expansion Dragonflight that will release on Nov. 28. Vault of the Incarnates is the first raid of Dragonflight. The raid will have eight bosses and the final boss of the raid will be Raszageth the Storm-Eater. The bosses will drop either tier set pieces or tokens. On top of that, players can get tier sets from the Great Vault after the weekly reset.

Blizzard Entertainment has been testing tier set pieces for a while now on Beta and the WoW community has been generally happy with the outcome, visually and design-wise. So, let’s take a look at all class tier sets and their bonuses.

Death Knight

Image via Wowhead

Blood

(2) Set Bonus: When a Bone Shield charge is consumed, you have a 20 percent chance to generate one rune.

(4) Set Bonus: After 10 Bone Shield charges are consumed gain 10 percent damage and Haste for 10 seconds.

Frost

(2) Set Bonus: Obliterate and Frostscythe’s critical strike damage is increased by 15 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Obliterate and Frostscythe have a 15 percent chance not to consume Killing Machine.

Unholy

(2) Set Bonus: Bursting a festering wound grants your ghoul Vile Infusion, increasing their damage and attack speed by 10 percent for five seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Your primary ghoul’s attacks have a 15 percent chance to increase your damage and Haste by 10 percent for eight seconds. This chance is increased during Vile Infusion.

Demon Hunter

Image via Wowhead

Havoc

(2) Set Bonus: Chaos Strike and Blade Dance chance to critically strike is increased by five percent and their critical strike damage is increased by 10 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Chaos Strike and Blade Dance have a 20 percent chance to increase the damage you deal by eight percent for six seconds. Your critical strikes increase this chance.

Vengeance

(2) Set Bonus: Shear or Fracture deals 20 percent more damage, generates 20 percent more Fury, and has a 15 percent chance to generate an additional Soul Fragment.

(4) Set Bonus: Spirit Bomb and Soul Cleave have a 12 percent chance to deal 50 percent more damage and cause targets they hit to deal 15 percent less damage to you for eight seconds.

Druid

Image via Wowhead

Balance

(2) Set Bonus: Starsurge and Starfall increase the damage of your next Wrath or Starfire by 20 percent, stacking up to three times.

(4) Set Bonus: When you enter Eclipse, your next Starsurge or Starfall costs no Astral Power and deals 35 percent increased damage.

Feral

(2) Set Bonus: Rip and Ferocious Bite damage increased by six percent.

(4) Set Bonus: For each combo point spent, finishing moves increase your Rip, Rake, and Thrash damage by two percent and increase the chance for Shred, Rake, Swipe or Brutal Slash, and Thrash to Critically Strike by two percent for four seconds.

Guardian

(2) Set Bonus: Using Mangle with Gore also deals 30 percent of damage dealt to nearby enemies. Damage reduced beyond five targets. It also increases your damage done and reduces damage you take by five percent for six seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Gore has a five percent increased chance to trigger. Using Mangle with Gore heals you over six seconds.

Restoration

(2) Set Bonus: Rejuvenation, Lifebloom, Wild Growth, Efflorescence, and Tranquility chance to critically heal is increased by 10 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Efflorescence critical heals increase the healing of your next Wild Growth by 5 percent, stacking up to five times. Lifebloom critical heals reduce the cooldown of Nature’s Swiftness by two seconds.

Evoker

Image via Wowhead

Image via Wowhead

Devastation

(2) Set Bonus: Increases Empower spells’ chance to critically strike by five percent and Empower spells increase your chance to critically strike by five percent for six seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Empower spells have a 25 percent chance to grant you six seconds of Fury of the Aspects without causing Sated.

Preservation

(2) Set Bonus: Empower spells increase Reversion’s chance to critically heal by five percent for 6 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Reversion healing has a chance to cause your next Living Flame to cast instantly and deal 20 percent increased damage or healing. Stacks up to two times.

Hunter

Image via Wowhead

Beast Mastery

(2) Set Bonus: Kill Command damage increased by 10 percent and it has a 10 percent chance to reset the cooldown on Barbed Shot.

(4) Set Bonus: Barbed Shot damage increased by five percent and Barbed Shot increases damage of your next Kill Command by 20 percent.

Marksmanship

(2) Set Bonus: Arcane Shot and Multi Shot critical hits cause your next Aimed Shot to cause the targets hit to bleed for 40 percent of damage dealt over six seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Ranged auto-attacks have a 15 percent chance to give your next Arcane Shot or Multi Shot 100 percent chance to critically hit.

Survival

(2) Set Bonus: Raptor Strike or Mongoose Strike, Carve, and Butchery damage increased by 15 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Raptor Strike or Mongoose Bite, Carve, and Butchery have a 20 percent chance to make your next Raptor Strike or Mongoose Bite, Carve, or Butchery cost no Focus and deal 50 percent increased damage.

Mage

Image via Wowhead

Arcane

(2) Set Bonus: For each Arcane Charge, Arcane Blast’s critical strike chance is increased by five percent and Arcane Explosion’s critical strike chance is increased by three percent.

(4) Set Bonus: When Arcane Blast or Arcane Explosion critically strikes at least one target, the critical strike chance of your next Arcane Barrage is increased by 10 percent, up to four stacks.

Fire

(2) Set Bonus: Pyroblasts and Flamestrikes cast with Hot Streak deal 10 percent increased damage.

(4) Set Bonus: Fire Blast, Phoenix Flames, and Fireball deal 10 percent increased damage and their chance to critically strike is increased by 10 percent.

Frost

(2) Set Bonus: Ice Lance and Frozen Orb damage increased by 10 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Consuming Fingers of Frost increases Blizzard damage by 25 percent and Frostbolt damage by 50 percent for six seconds.

Monk

Image via Wowhead

Brewmaster

(2) Set Bonus: Hitting an enemy with Tiger Palm or Spinning Crane Kick grants Brewmaster’s Rhythm, increasing damage dealt and reducing damage taken by one percent for 10 seconds, stacking up to four times.

(4) Set Bonus: For each stack of Brewmaster’s Rhythm, Purifying Brew clears three percent more of your damage delayed with stagger.

Mistweaver

(2) Set Bonus: Healing from your Enveloping Mist, Essence Font, and Vivify is increased by 15 percent on targets with your Renewing Mist.

(4) Set Bonus: Essence Font and Vivify healing are increased by 10 percent and your Renewing Mists on targets healed by Essence Font are extended by one second for each heal.

Windwalker

(2) Set Bonus: Fists of Fury increases the damage dealt by your next two Rising Sun Kicks or Spinning Crane Kicks by 30 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Fists of Fury now instead enhances your next three Rising Sun Kicks or Spinning Crane Kicks and enhanced kicks increase the damage your next Fists of Fury deals by five percent, stacking up to three times.

Paladin

Image via Wowhead

Holy

(2) Set Bonus: Holy Shock increases the critical strike chance of your spells by four percent for 10 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Holy Light, Flash of Light, Light of Dawn, and Bestow Faith’s healing is increased by six percent and their critical effects increase the damage or healing of your next Holy Shock by 20 percent.

Protection

(2) Set Bonus: Avenger’s Shield grants you Versatility of Light, increasing the Versatility of you and your closest ally by five percent for 10 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Casting Hammer of the Righteous / Blessed Hammer increases your Parry and extends the duration of Versatility of Light by one second.

Retribution

(2) Set Bonus: Judgment, Blade of Justice, and Wake of Ashes damage increased by 15 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Templar’s Verdict / Final Verdict and Divine Storm damage increased by 10 percent.

Priest

Image via Wowhead

Discipline

(2) Set Bonus: Casting Power Word: Shield increases the effectiveness of your next direct damage or healing spell by 10 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Penance increases the strength of your next Power Word: Shield by 60 percent of its damage or 18 percent of its healing.

Holy

(2) Set Bonus: Casting Prayer of Mending reduces the cast time of your next Heal or Prayer of Healing by one second and increases their Holy Word cooldown reduction effect by two seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: When Holy Word: Serenity or Holy Word: Sanctify finish their cooldown, you gain 10 percent critical strike chance for six seconds.

Shadow

(2) Set Bonus: Mind Blast increases the damage of your next Devouring Plague or Mind Sear by 12 percent, stacking up to three times.

(4) Set Bonus: Devouring Plague and Mind Sear increase your haste by four percent for eight seconds.

Rogue

Image via Wowhead

Assassination

(2) Set Bonus: Envenom also increases your weapon poisons’ damage by 10 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: When your weapon poisons deal direct damage, you have a 50 percent chance to gain Septic Wounds, increasing your Bleed damage by two percent for eight seconds, stacking up to five times.

Outlaw

(2) Set Bonus: Dispatch increases the damage of your next Sinister Strike or Ambush by 20 percent per combo point spent.

(4) Set Bonus: Half-cost uses of Pistol Shot granted by Sinister Strike increase the damage of your next Dispatch by 50 percent.

Subtlety

(2) Set Bonus: Eviscerate and Black Powder increase the damage and critical strike chance of your next Backstab, Shadowstrike, or Shuriken Storm by two percent per combo point spent.

(4) Set Bonus: Backstab, Shadowstrike, and Shuriken Storm critical strikes increase the damage of Eviscerate and Rupture by 15 percent and the damage of Black Powder by eight percent for six seconds.

Shaman

Image via Wowhead

Elemental

(2) Set Bonus: Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, and Lava Burst increase the damage of your next Earth Shock or Earthquake by five percent, stacking five times.

(4) Set Bonus: Casting Earth Shock or Earthquake increases your Mastery by eight percent for five seconds.

Enhancement

(2) Set Bonus: Stormstrike increases the damage of your next Fire, Frost, or Nature ability by 10 percent and causes it to generate one stack of Maelstrom Weapon.

(4) Set Bonus: Consuming Maelstrom Weapon stacks increases your Haste by one percent for each stack consumed for four seconds.

Restoration

(2) Set Bonus: While Healing Stream Totem/Cloudburst Totem is active, your chance to critically strike is increased by 10 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Your critical heals have 215 percent effectiveness instead of the usual 200 percent.

Warlock

Image via Wowhead

Affliction

(2) Set Bonus: When Agony grants you a Soul Shard, you have a chance to gain Cruel Inspiration, increasing your Haste by 12 percent for six seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Cruel Inspiration also grants two charges of Cruel Epiphany, up to five charges. Each charge of Cruel Epiphany increases the damage of your next Malefic Rapture or Seed of Corruption by 40 percent.

Demonology

(2) Set Bonus: Demon Bolt and Felstorm damage increased by 20 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Demon Bolt has a chance to make your next Hand of Gul’dan instant and deal 50 percent increased damage.

Destruction

(2) Set Bonus: Consuming Soul Shards has a chance to grant you Chaos Maelstrom, increasing your critical strike chance by 10 percent for 10 seconds.

(4) Set Bonus: Your critical strikes deal 208 percent damage instead of the usual 200 percent.

Warrior

Image via Wowhead

Arms

(2) Set Bonus: Mortal Strike and Cleave’s damage and chance to critically strike increased by 10 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Mortal Strike, Cleave, and Execute critical strikes increase your damage and critical strike chance by five percent for six seconds.

Fury

(2) Set Bonus: Execute’s chance to critically strike increased by 10 percent.

(4) Set Bonus: Sudden Death’s chance to reset the cooldown of Execute and make it usable on any target, regardless of health, is greatly increased.

Protection