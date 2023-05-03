How to start and complete Breaking Ground campaign chapter in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1, the expansion’s campaign is continuing and players will have the opportunity to dive into the secrets of the Black Dragonflight alongside iconic characters such as Wrathion, Ebyssian, and others. While most players should be able to hit the ground running on the Patch 10.1 campaign as soon as they log into WoW, others might need to complete a series of precedent quests beforehand.

The Patch 10.1 campaign begins in Valdrakken, regardless of your progress in previous patches. For some players, Ebyssian will be the NPC you’ll need to speak to in order to kick things off, while others will need to talk to Kurazidaia to begin the campaign.

Here’s how to start the chapter of the Patch 10.1 campaign called “Breaking Ground,” dependent on whether you’ve completed previous content during WoW’s last patch cycle.

How to start the Patch 10.1 “Embers of Neltharion” campaign quest

The first chapter of Patch 10.1’s campaign was actually available in Patch 10.0.7, so if you didn’t play WoW during that patch, you’ll have to go back and complete a short storyline on the Forbidden Reach to kick off the festivities in Zaralek Cavern. The first chapter of Patch 10.1’s storyline is called “A Creche Divided,” and can be started by speaking with Kurazidaia at the northern tip of the Seat of the Aspects.

Once you’ve completed the part of the Patch 10.1 campaign that takes place on the Forbidden Reach, you’ll be able to head back to Valdrakken and speak with Ebyssian to begin the chapter of the Dragonflight campaign titled “Breaking Ground.”

After speaking with Ebyssian at the Seat of the Aspects, you’ll be able to begin your descent into Zaralek Cavern and continue with the Patch 10.1 campaign as scheduled. The campaign will likely evolve as the patch goes on and players gain access to WoW’s next raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible.