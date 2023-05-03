How to open the Dreamer’s Bounty chest in WoW Dragonflight

The Dreamer’s Bounty treasure is one of the many treasures available for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players to discover in the game’s newest zone, Zaralek Cavern. But while some treasures are easily unlockable and only require players to click on them, certain other treasures have a bit more legwork involved if you want to uncover what’s inside. The Dreamer’s Bounty falls into the latter category.

The Dreamer’s Bounty is located south of Loamm in Zaralek Cavern at coordinates [58, 66]. You should be able to identify the chest by its bright gold appearance; it’s tucked away inside a blue-and-yellow bush in the sub-zone called the Crystal Fields.

How to unlock Dreamer’s Bounty in Zaralek Cavern

To open the Dreamer’s Bounty chest, you’ll have to engage a nearby Preying Dustmoth in combat, but be sure to not kill the mob right away. Instead, wait until the Dustmoth casts “Drowsy Dust” on you and you receive the debuff associated with the spell.

Once you have the debuff, your window to unlock the Dreamer’s Bounty will be open. The debuff will only last for 15 seconds, though, meaning you’ll have to act quickly. You also won’t be able to open the chest if you’re in combat, so be sure to take down the Preying Dustmoth that cast Drowsy Dust on you as quickly as possible before opening the Dreamer’s Bounty.

Once you’re out of combat (and still have the debuff attached to you), you’ll be able to unlock the Dreamer’s Bounty chest. If you don’t meet both of those criteria, you’ll have to find another Preying Dustmoth and try again.

Additionally, some players are claiming the Dreamer’s Bounty chest will not open, even after being affected by Drowsy Dust. Should you encounter this issue, a UI reload might solve the problem and make the chest interactable.