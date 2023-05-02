How to get Sparks of Shadowflame in WoW: Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Sparks of Shadowflame are a new crafting reagent introduced in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 and are imperative when it comes to crafting new gear or upgrading crafted gear from the expansion’s first season.

Sparks of Shadowflame are similar to Sparks of Ingenuity from season one in that they’ll be present in almost all endgame crafting recipes during Dragonflight season two. Here’s how you can earn Sparks of Shadowflame for yourself and start crafting all of the gear you need in Dragonflight season two.

All Sparks of Shadowflame sources in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

A Spark of Shadowflame can be created once you have two Splintered Sparks of Shadowflame. Splintered Sparks of Shadowflame are essentially “halves” of one single Spark of Shadowflame, and you need two of them to start crafting gear.

The most reliable way to get a Splintered Spark of Shadowflame is by completing the weekly quest “A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen.” Each week, that weekly quest, which is similar to Patch 10.0’s “Aiding the Accord,” will award one Splintered Spark of Shadowflame.

Alternatively, PvP enthusiasts can use their weekly Proving quest to earn one Splintered Spark of Shadowflame each week. Only one of the two methods can be used each week.

Related: All new Dragonriding abilities and talents in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1, explained

You’ll get two Splintered Sparks of Shadowflame (and thus, your first full Spark of Shadowflame) during the first week of Patch 10.1 thanks to an extra tutorial quest on top of the Worthy Ally weekly quest. After the first week of the new patch, you’ll be receiving Sparks of Shadowflame every other week throughout Patch 10.1, with Sparks being available to create in weeks one, three, five, and so on.

Should any of your characters fall behind on their progress toward a Spark of Shadowflame, Patch 10.1 will include a catch-up system that allows players to earn Sparks through raiding, Mythic+ dungeons, PvP matches, and certain open-world events.

WoW Patch 10.1 is now live, while season two of Dragonflight will launch on May 9.