All new Dragonriding abilities and talents in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1, explained

It’s no secret that Dragonriding has been the keynote feature of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Six months into the expansion’s lifespan, Dragonriding has been one of the most well-received additions to World of Warcraft in its illustrious history. And in Patch 10.1, Blizzard is continuing to expand the system to make it even more interactive.

Two new Dragonriding abilities are coming to the game with the release of Patch 10.1 on May 2, making the Dragonriding experience that much more immersive. In this patch, WoW players will be able to take advantage of Ground Skimming and Land’s Blessing, two abilities that make your Dragonriding mount more powerful when flying close to the ground.

“Anytime you see dragons in media or movies there’s always a scene where they’re hovering across the ground and you see all the dust flying up and we were like ‘we have to do that,’ WoW associate game director Morgan Day said in a dev update last week. The new Dragonriding abilities will make your Dragon regain Vigor whenever you fly along the ground, giving players incentive to stay near the earth, especially when they’ve exhausted their Vigor.

Ground Skimming and Land’s Blessing Dragonriding traits, explained

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Ground Skimming will cause your Dragonriding mount to regain one point of Vigor every 30 seconds, while Land’s Blessing will enhance the previous ability by causing your mount to regain Vigor every 20 seconds when near the ground, instead. The addition of these two new abilities should add a slight element of skill to Dragonriding as well; keeping your Dragon near the ground to gain the benefits of these two talents while avoiding a crash-landing will take a deft hand.

Ground Skimming and Land’s Blessing can be found on the right-hand side of the Dragonriding talent tree. Both abilities, which are passive effects, can be unlocked for four Dragonriding glyphs each. In total, there are four new Dragonriding glyphs being added to the game in its newest zone, Zaralek Cavern, and you’ll have to find all eight of them to have access to these two new abilities.

In total, with the addition of Ground Skimming and Land’s Blessing, there are now 17 talents players can unlock to enhance their Dragonriding experience.