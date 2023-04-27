Dragonriding is reportedly coming to the whole World of Warcraft

So far, Dragonriding, as fun and as exciting as it is, has only been available at the Dragon Isles. But, Blizzard Entertainment reportedly has plans to allow Dragonriding drakes to spread their wings across the whole of Azeroth, Draenor, Shadowlands, Northrend, and Outland.

On April 26, World of Warcraft game director Ion Hazzikostas and NA content creators discussed the upcoming Patch 10.1 when they briefly touched upon the topic of Dragonriding. During this discussion, the game director reportedly confirmed that Dragonriding will come to other zones and won’t be limited just to the Dragon Isles.

The further summary of the interview, unfortunately, doesn’t mention any specific dates or provide additional information if your regular flying mounts will learn the ways of Dragonriding or if you would still need to use your Dragonriding mounts for this activity.

While Blizzard is figuring out how exactly Dragonriding in the rest of the world could work, WoW players already have ideas to improve Dragonriding by giving old drake mounts Dragonriding animations and abilities.

The only problem then are all other mounts of non-draconic origins as they could be completely forgotten and left to gather dust in your bags. Stiil, it will be interesting to see how Blizzard approaches this problem—introducing Dragonriding to the rest of the world while still trying to keep the players interested in the regular flying and ground mounts.

In the meantime, you can enjoy the wonders of Zaralek Cavern that arrive on live servers on May 2 and then dive into the new Dragonflight season when it launches on May 9.