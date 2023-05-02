All 8 Dragonriding glyphs in Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight

In Dragonflight Patch 10.1, eight new Dragonriding glyphs are making their way to the Dragon Isles, and this time around, they will be sneakily waiting for you in Zaralek Cavern.

Zararalek Cavern is an underground zone on the Dragon Isles added in Patch 10.1 that will keep you busy with farming rares, grinding your Renown with Loamm Niffen, unlocking your new Dragonriding drake, and exploring secrets that have been long lost and forgotten.

Starting Dragonflight Patch 10.1, you’ll have two new Dragonriding abilities to unlock—Ground Skimming and Land’s Blessing. Designed around the underground zone, these two abilities regenerate your Vigor whenever you’re close to the ground. To unlock these abilities, you’ll need to find and pass through eight new Dragonriding glyphs and then unlock them in your Dragonriding talent tree.

So, here’s where you can find all eight Dragonriding glyphs in Zaralek Cavern.

New Dragonriding abilities in WoW Dragonflight

Just like in Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7, WoW players are getting two new Dragonriding abilities that don’t require them to complete a special questline or anything similar. Instead, all you need to do is collect glyphs and then use them in your Dragonriding tree. Here are two new abilities that will be available once you collect Dragonriding glyphs:

Ground Skimming – When Dragonriding near the ground, you regenerate one Vigor every 30 seconds. This effect does not occur while affected by Thrill of the Skies.

– When Dragonriding near the ground, you regenerate one Vigor every 30 seconds. This effect does not occur while affected by Thrill of the Skies. Land’s Blessing – Ground Skimming regenerates one Vigor every 20 seconds.

Here are all eight Dragonriding glyphs in Zaralek Cavern

Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Izabela Tomakic

/way #2175 48.0 4.4 Aberrus Approach

/way #2175 46.5 36.2 Acidbite Ravine

/way #2175 41.6 80.3 Glimmerogg

/way #2175 54.7 54.8 Loamm

/way #2175 62.7 70.3 Nal Ks’kol

/way #2175 55.2 27.8 Slitherdrake Roost

/way #2175 72.0 48.3 The Throughway

/way #2175 30.4 45.2 Zaqali Caldera